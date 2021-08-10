Visit the new DW website

Global Media Forum - Banner | Disruption and Innovation
Mission Impossible? – Political communication in the era of disruption | DW Global Media Forum 2021

DW Global Media Forum 2021

The DW Global Media Forum 2021 explored ways to address disruptions with innovation. In the aftermath of an extraordinary year, we continue to meet challenges head-on with digital solutions and mutual exchange.  Go to article  

Shaping tomorrow, now: The DW Global Media Forum 2022

Wide shoot of WCCB conference center plenary hall at the 2019 Global Media Forum.

On June 20 and 21, 2022, the next DW Global Media Forum will explore opportunities to foster resilient journalism in times of crisis and capacitate civil societies for the future.  

Zukiswa Wanner: Autocratic governments oppose reading citizens

Colorful protrait foto of South African author and curator Zukiswa Wanner

Literature keeps people questioning and also hoping, says Zukiswa Wanner. Our interview with the South African author examines the role of literature in different societies.  

Leading the way: Tunisian and Danish start-ups win GMF contest

Two iCompass team members at an espresso shop in Tunis, Tunisia

Media start-ups are certainly having their moment right now, delivering innovative solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. But two convinced the Global Media Forum that even with new challenges, they're future-proof.  

Tomorrow's cities: spaces for innovation and tradition

Aerial image of Cape Town contrasting a township against a business park

Urbanization plays a growing role in politics and democratic processes, disrupting the dynamics of traditional governance. This can, however, be a force for good, says South African urban policy expert Edgar Pieterse.  

Threat to journalists’ sources has escalated worldwide

Sven Gösmann in a white shirt with crossed arms in front of grey cement walls

How can journalists and news agencies protect their sources? The Editor-in-Chief of the German Press Agency (dpa) on awareness and vulnerability, cybersecurity and safety measures.  

Watch video 03:34

Is smart technology making us dumb?

We use smartphones and computers every day. What impact does this have on our cognitive skills?  

Is smart technology making us dumb?

Is smart technology making us dumb?

Top tips for digital reporting | GMF compact

Top tips for digital reporting | GMF compact

5 basic steps to protect yourself online

5 basic steps to protect yourself online

How to talk to climate deniers | GMF compact

How to talk to climate deniers | GMF compact

Top 5 tips for start-ups | GMF compact

Top 5 tips for start-ups | GMF compact

Better election reporting | GMF compact

Better election reporting | GMF compact

Volunteers sort ballots in Hamburg

Combating election interference | GMF compact

5 moments shaping our world | GMF compact

5 moments shaping our world | GMF compact

Watch video 06:58

Audrey Tang | GMF talk

How can tech innovation help counter the infodemic? Taiwan's digital minister on how to build a digital democracy.  

Audrey Tang | GMF talk

Audrey Tang | GMF talk

Richard Ali | GMF Talk

Richard Ali | GMF Talk

Elif Shafak | GMF talk

Elif Shafak | GMF talk

Felipe Neto | GMF talk

Felipe Neto | GMF talk

Burak Yilmaz: No tolerance for intolerance

Symbolbild Jugend Gewalt Rassismus Antisemitismus

How can we bring radicalized people back on track? Educator and author Burak Yilmaz on how to catch the problem of racism and antisemitism from an early stage on.   

How local journalism can reshape our democracy

Timothy Snyder in front of a greyish brick wall

For Timothy Snyder, the airplane hijacking to arrest a Belarussian journalist back in May served as a reminder of how important reporting is. The historian advocates for a revival of local media — and the truth.  

'The internet is not exempt from the law'

Meike Koch, Senior Counsel, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland GmbH

How can journalists and media outlets battle hate speech on the internet? Meike Koch, Senior Counsel Governmental Affairs at Media Group RTL Germany, explains an approach that has proven to be successful.  

How a local German newspaper supports the flood victims

After the floods, police officers and volunteers clean rubble in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, on July 18, 2021.

Helge Matthiesen and his staff were directly hit by the floods in Western Germany. The editor-in-chief of the local newspaper recounts the days after the flood, highlighting how media outlets are part of the recovery.  

US charges 4 Iranians with plot to kidnap journalist and GMF 2021 speaker

Masih Alinejad

The suspected members of Iranian intelligence allegedly planned to "forcibly take" a US journalist and human rights activist from New York to Iran. Masih Alinejad had spoken at the Global Media Forum 2021 a month earlier.  

Brazil: Harrassed journalist calls for more action against hate speech online

Patricia Toledo Campos Mello

Brazilian journalist Patricia Campos Mello wants Facebook and other social media platforms to double-down on their efforts against hate speech. The Folha de S.Paulo journalist has been facing threats for years.  

Kiran Nazish: Diverse voices in journalism under threat

Woman journalist being arrested in Pakistan

Misogyny in newsrooms and state oppression pose challenges for women journalists, the founder of the Coalition For Women in Journalism says. But she also sees changes in the way women and LGBTQ journalists fight back.  

Nigerian investigative journalist Tobore Ovuorie: 'I don't take no for an answer'

Tobore Ovuorie in Bonn

DW Freedom of Speech Award winner Tobore Ovuorie has risked her life as an investigative journalist. She talks about the long-term consequences of her exposing human trafficking, freedom of speech and her future plans.  

The start-up contest at the DW Global Media Forum 2021

The start-up contest supports outstanding ideas in the news and media industry

The start-up contest @GMF presented by DW welcomed media start-ups from around the globe to pitch their ideas and business models. The event was part of this year's Global Media Forum.  

Ellen Ehni: why diversity is essential for public broadcasters

Ellen Ehni I Chefredakteurin WDR

Public broadcasters have to make programs for the entire population, Ellen Ehni says. However the editor-in-chief of Germany's WDR also stresses that not every dimension of diversity can be represented in every program.  

Noel Curran: Europe's digital future lies in cooperation models

GMF Noel Curran

EBU Director General Noel Curran welcomes projects beyond borders designed to stregthen public broadcasting across Europe. Curran believes that public broadcasters will still play a vital role in the future.  

When silence abets hate: YouTuber Felipe Neto fights against censorship in Brazil

Felipe Neto

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro believes COVID is a joke - but entertainer and YouTuber Felipe Neto is not laughing. He's taking the South American leader to task online, resulting in many followers and haters alike.  

Philip F. Howard: Social media companies need more regulation

Philip F. Howard Oxford Internet Institute GMF

To prevent growing political polarization on social media, "minimal and clear regulations" are desperately needed. This is what Oxford Professor of Internet Studies Philip F. Howard told DW in an interview.  

Irene Khan: Journalists face life danger even outside war zones

Switzerland Irene Kahn UN Menschenrechtsexperte

Irene Khan fears for the lives of journalists - especially women. As UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of expression, she observes a worrying trend - and fights to reverse it.  

Elif Shafak: using literature as a means to defend human rights

Elif Shafak

Elif Shafak defends human rights, shares insights into her experience with depression and advocates a different media environment. The award-winning novelist will also participate in this year's Global Media Forum.  

Simon Kolawole: Mob censorship in Nigerian media is real

Nigeria I Simon Kolawole I Unternehmer und Journalist

The Nigerian journalist and publisher of TheCable says that while Twitter and Facebook may help professional media organizations in their distribution, they also create the biggest spaces for mobs to congregate.  

Jean-Pierre de Kerraoul: EU proposal endangers editorial confidentiality

Jean-Pierre de Kerraoul - Präsident der ENPA

Protecting sources is an important aspect of press freedom and journalism. The president of the European Newspaper Publisher's Association (ENPA) sees dangers in a new EU proposal for electronic data transfer.  

DW Global Media Forum: Bringing minds together

DW GMF 2019 | Fellows Day | Workshops | Closing Ceremony

Digitally yours: The fellowship program

The Global Media Forum fellowship program has welcomed a total of over 1,000 people from all around the world since 2012. In 2020, the initiative had to go online because of COVID-19. This year, it continues digitally.  

Plenary Session: The future of local journalism

Global Media Forum: The place made for minds

Learn more about the DW Global Media Forum, the international media summit hosted annually by Germany’s international public broadcaster.  

  • Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "In democratic societies where we are open to new developments, we have to keep thinking carefully about what freedom really means to us."

    Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

  • Maria Ressa - Co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2020)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "We will continue to do our best, because I believe we do make a difference. That's our way of fighting back: more journalism."

    Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2020)

  • Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "Independent fact-based journalism has never been as important as it is today."

    Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

  • Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "We live in a microwave generation. Everyone wants everything too fast, but we have to put in the work."

    Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

  • Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA talked about What went wrong? – Disrupted democracies and the media at the DW Global Media Forum 2021

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "The word 'disruption' has to be recycled. The idea of a local newspaper is disruptive. The idea to have iPhones and be on the internet is reactive."

    Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)

  • Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "It's a pity that when our demonstrations, because of violence and torture, disappeared from the streets, journalists lost a bit of interest."

    Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

  • Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "What we want in journalism is not optimism and not cynicism, but accuracy."

    Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

  • Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "They kicked me out of Iran, but I am there every day through social media."

    Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)

  • Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "We need ombudsmen for algorithms. We need some insight into them if we are to maintain our democratic political system."

    Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

  • Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "Algorithms pick up on negative feelings such as fear and accentuate them. This has led to the creation of fear-based politics all over the world."

    Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

  • Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, Turkey (2019)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "It's difficult to form a relationship with a politician who's acting like a tyrant. What questions can you ask when this person can put you in jail?"

    Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)

  • Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "Do governments truly have the capacity to understand emerging technologies? Communication regulations from the 1970s are not going to work for 2019."

    Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

  • Keynote: Hamid Karzai (Former President of Afghanistan, Afghanistan) (DW/U. Wagner)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "We need to address the daunting challenges to development by engaging with multiple centers seeking balance rather than overreliance on one country."

    Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)

  • Impulse: Tom Buhrow (WDR, Director General, Germany) (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "I believe that in the digital age, public broadcasters have a more important role to play than ever before."

    Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)

  • Dr. Ann Hollifield - News and media researcher, USA (2017)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "If we truly believe that journalism is important to our society, we should enlist our fellow citizens and involve them as a community service."

    Dr. Ann Hollifield - News and media researcher, USA (2017)

  • Mikhail Khodorkovsky - Founder of Open Russia, Russia (2017)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "I hope people in the West can distinguish between the Kremlin and Russia; Putin and Russia."

    Mikhail Khodorkovsky - Founder of Open Russia, Russia (2017)

  • Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissionar for Culture and the Media, Germany (2015)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    “As politicians, we need to keep and defend the values we deem constitutive for our democracy in the analog world in our digital lives, too.”

    Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissionar for Culture and the Media, Germany (2015)

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "The freedom of the press is facing pressure on a global scale, not just abroad. I want to encourage journalists: Democracy needs you all urgently."

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

  • Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "We should all be protected by the same press freedom."

    Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

  • Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "Power must be in the hands of the wealth of the nation."

    Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

  • Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)

    DW Global Media Forum: A decade of top speakers

    "Journalists must see themselves as members of a big family and stick together."

    Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)


Our History

 

Global Media Forum 2020  

Global Media Forum 2019  

Global Media Forum 2018  

Global Media Forum 2017  

Global Media Forum 2016  

Global Media Forum 2015  

Global Media Forum 2014  

Global Media Forum 2013  

Global Media Forum 2012  

Global Media Forum 2011  

Global Media Forum 2010  

