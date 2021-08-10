Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The DW Global Media Forum 2021 explored ways to address disruptions with innovation. In the aftermath of an extraordinary year, we continue to meet challenges head-on with digital solutions and mutual exchange.
On June 20 and 21, 2022, the next DW Global Media Forum will explore opportunities to foster resilient journalism in times of crisis and capacitate civil societies for the future.
Literature keeps people questioning and also hoping, says Zukiswa Wanner. Our interview with the South African author examines the role of literature in different societies.
Media start-ups are certainly having their moment right now, delivering innovative solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. But two convinced the Global Media Forum that even with new challenges, they're future-proof.
Urbanization plays a growing role in politics and democratic processes, disrupting the dynamics of traditional governance. This can, however, be a force for good, says South African urban policy expert Edgar Pieterse.
How can journalists and news agencies protect their sources? The Editor-in-Chief of the German Press Agency (dpa) on awareness and vulnerability, cybersecurity and safety measures.
We use smartphones and computers every day. What impact does this have on our cognitive skills?
From mobile first to visualization, audience evaluation and fact-checking: What skills do journalists need in this digital age?
Are you being spied on? Has your device been hacked? Let's revisit the basics on how to protect yourself online.
There are still people who deny that the planet is witnessing a climate crisis. How can we deal with such voices?
Thinking about launching a business? Don't miss these important to dos.
Five ideas that may help you make your political journalism more engaging.
Whether in the US in 2016 or in Germany in 2021: Hackers target elections. How to combat election interference.
Some disruptive events continue to shape our societies. Let us learn from such moments of upheaval, calamity and ruin.
How can tech innovation help counter the infodemic? Taiwan's digital minister on how to build a digital democracy.
The Nigerian publisher, lawyer and writer stresses the need to strengthen democracy in times of continuous crises.
Elif Shafak on freedom of speech, mental health and literature in the digital age.
Felipe Neto, Youtuber from Brazil, about his work, social media and the Brazilian president Bolsonaro.
How can we bring radicalized people back on track? Educator and author Burak Yilmaz on how to catch the problem of racism and antisemitism from an early stage on.
For Timothy Snyder, the airplane hijacking to arrest a Belarussian journalist back in May served as a reminder of how important reporting is. The historian advocates for a revival of local media — and the truth.
How can journalists and media outlets battle hate speech on the internet? Meike Koch, Senior Counsel Governmental Affairs at Media Group RTL Germany, explains an approach that has proven to be successful.
Helge Matthiesen and his staff were directly hit by the floods in Western Germany. The editor-in-chief of the local newspaper recounts the days after the flood, highlighting how media outlets are part of the recovery.
The suspected members of Iranian intelligence allegedly planned to "forcibly take" a US journalist and human rights activist from New York to Iran. Masih Alinejad had spoken at the Global Media Forum 2021 a month earlier.
Brazilian journalist Patricia Campos Mello wants Facebook and other social media platforms to double-down on their efforts against hate speech. The Folha de S.Paulo journalist has been facing threats for years.
Misogyny in newsrooms and state oppression pose challenges for women journalists, the founder of the Coalition For Women in Journalism says. But she also sees changes in the way women and LGBTQ journalists fight back.
DW Freedom of Speech Award winner Tobore Ovuorie has risked her life as an investigative journalist. She talks about the long-term consequences of her exposing human trafficking, freedom of speech and her future plans.
The start-up contest @GMF presented by DW welcomed media start-ups from around the globe to pitch their ideas and business models. The event was part of this year's Global Media Forum.
Public broadcasters have to make programs for the entire population, Ellen Ehni says. However the editor-in-chief of Germany's WDR also stresses that not every dimension of diversity can be represented in every program.
EBU Director General Noel Curran welcomes projects beyond borders designed to stregthen public broadcasting across Europe. Curran believes that public broadcasters will still play a vital role in the future.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro believes COVID is a joke - but entertainer and YouTuber Felipe Neto is not laughing. He's taking the South American leader to task online, resulting in many followers and haters alike.
To prevent growing political polarization on social media, "minimal and clear regulations" are desperately needed. This is what Oxford Professor of Internet Studies Philip F. Howard told DW in an interview.
Irene Khan fears for the lives of journalists - especially women. As UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of expression, she observes a worrying trend - and fights to reverse it.
Elif Shafak defends human rights, shares insights into her experience with depression and advocates a different media environment. The award-winning novelist will also participate in this year's Global Media Forum.
The Nigerian journalist and publisher of TheCable says that while Twitter and Facebook may help professional media organizations in their distribution, they also create the biggest spaces for mobs to congregate.
Protecting sources is an important aspect of press freedom and journalism. The president of the European Newspaper Publisher's Association (ENPA) sees dangers in a new EU proposal for electronic data transfer.
The Global Media Forum fellowship program has welcomed a total of over 1,000 people from all around the world since 2012. In 2020, the initiative had to go online because of COVID-19. This year, it continues digitally.
Learn more about the DW Global Media Forum, the international media summit hosted annually by Germany’s international public broadcaster.
Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)
Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2020)
Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)
Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)
Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)
Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)
Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)
Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)
Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)
Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)
Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)
Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)
Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)
Dr. Ann Hollifield - News and media researcher, USA (2017)
Mikhail Khodorkovsky - Founder of Open Russia, Russia (2017)
Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissionar for Culture and the Media, Germany (2015)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)
Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)
Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)
Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)
