Your questions

How can I register for the Global Media Forum 2022?

Registration will open on April 1, 2022. You will then be able to buy your ticket and subsequently also log onto the digital event platform. There will be different types of tickets: Early Bird, on-site and/or digital access, amongst others. We will provide you with more details once registration opens.

I will be attending the Global Media Forum and would like to report on the event. How do I receive relevant press information?

Once registration opens, you can go through accreditation with your valid journalist ID.nformation and press releases regarding Deutsche Welle and the Global Media Forum can be found at the DW press website. If you require further assistance, please contact the DW corporate communications team at communication@dw.com. To subscribe to the Global Media Forum newsletter, please follow this link.

I don't work in journalism. Can I still attend the DW Global Media Forum?

A. Yes, we encourage and welcome interdisciplinary exchange and will be delight to have representatives of all kinds of backgrounds attend our events.

Where can I watch the conference recordings from the Global Media Forum 2021 and the previous years?

You can watch all sessions and talks on our Youtube channel at any time.

