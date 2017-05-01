The Broadcasting Council elects the Director General and advises him/her in matters relating to the programming. The 17 unpaid members of the committee come from politics, business and society. The tenure of the current council (members listed below) began in March 2014.

Dr. Karl Jüsten, Chairman

Commissioner of the German Catholic Bishops Conference, nominated by the Catholic Church





Dagmar Freitag, Deputy Chairman

Deputy Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the SPD Parliamentary Group, nominated by the German Bundestag





Elisabeth Motschmann

Member of the German Bundestag (CDU), Cultural and Media Affairs Spokesperson for the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group, nominated by the German Bundestag

Vera Szackamer

Member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Central Council in Germany, nominated by the Jewish Central Council

Dr. Wolfgang Uellenberg-van Dawen

Head of the Politics and Planning Division at the trade union at ver.di,

nominated by the German Trade Union Central Organisations





Frank Kopania

Executive Director Global Ministries, Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), nominated by the EKD



Dr. Bärbel Kofler

Parliamentary State Secretary , Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, nominated by the German Federal Government





Claudia Roth

Minister of State for Culture and the Media, nominated by the German Federal Government

Katja Keul

Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, nominated by the German Federal Government





Ulrike Hiller

Former State Councillor, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament





Markus Ulbig

Minister of Interior (CDU) of the German federal state of Saxony, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament





Dr. Petra Tzschoppe

Vice President of the German Olympic Committee, nominated by the German Olympic Committee





Tanja Gönner

Chair of the Management Board, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), nominated by GIZ





Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert

President of the German Academy for Speech and Literature, nominated by the Academy





Prof. Dr. Susanne Keuchel

Director of the Academy of Arts Education of Germany and of the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, President of the German Culture Council, nominated by the German Culture Council





Professor Dr. Dieter Lenzen

President of the University of Hamburg, nominated by the German Rectors' Conference





Frank Thewes

Spokesperson for the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK)

nominated in coordination with the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA)