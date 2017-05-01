Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
According to § 32 of the DW Act, the Broadcasting Council represents the interests of the general public and supervises the compliance of DW with general program guidelines.
The Broadcasting Council elects the Director General and advises him/her in matters relating to the programming. The 17 unpaid members of the committee come from politics, business and society. The tenure of the current council (members listed below) began in March 2014.
Dr. Karl Jüsten, Chairman
Commissioner of the German Catholic Bishops Conference, nominated by the Catholic Church
Dagmar Freitag, Deputy Chairman
Deputy Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the SPD Parliamentary Group, nominated by the German Bundestag
Elisabeth Motschmann
Member of the German Bundestag (CDU), Cultural and Media Affairs Spokesperson for the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group, nominated by the German Bundestag
Vera Szackamer
Member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Central Council in Germany, nominated by the Jewish Central Council
Dr. Wolfgang Uellenberg-van Dawen
Head of the Politics and Planning Division at the trade union at ver.di,
nominated by the German Trade Union Central Organisations
Frank Kopania
Executive Director Global Ministries, Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), nominated by the EKD
Dr. Bärbel Kofler
Parliamentary State Secretary , Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, nominated by the German Federal Government
Claudia Roth
Minister of State for Culture and the Media, nominated by the German Federal Government
Katja Keul
Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, nominated by the German Federal Government
Ulrike Hiller
Former State Councillor, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament
Markus Ulbig
Minister of Interior (CDU) of the German federal state of Saxony, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament
Dr. Petra Tzschoppe
Vice President of the German Olympic Committee, nominated by the German Olympic Committee
Tanja Gönner
Chair of the Management Board, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), nominated by GIZ
Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert
President of the German Academy for Speech and Literature, nominated by the Academy
Prof. Dr. Susanne Keuchel
Director of the Academy of Arts Education of Germany and of the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, President of the German Culture Council, nominated by the German Culture Council
Professor Dr. Dieter Lenzen
President of the University of Hamburg, nominated by the German Rectors' Conference
Frank Thewes
Spokesperson for the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK)
nominated in coordination with the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA)