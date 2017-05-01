 The Broadcasting Council | Governing Bodies | DW | 01.05.2017

Governing Bodies

The Broadcasting Council

According to § 32 of the DW Act, the Broadcasting Council represents the interests of the general public and supervises the compliance of DW with general program guidelines.

The DW headquarters in Bonn

The DW headquarters in Bonn

The Broadcasting Council elects the Director General and advises him/her in matters relating to the programming. The 17 unpaid members of the committee come from politics, business and society. The tenure of the current council (members listed below) began in March 2014.

Prälat Dr. Karl Jüsten

Dr. Karl Jüsten, Chairman
Commissioner of the German Catholic Bishops Conference, nominated by the Catholic Church

Dagmar Freitag

Dagmar Freitag, Deputy Chairman
Deputy Foreign Policy Spokesperson of the SPD Parliamentary Group, nominated by the German Bundestag


[No title]

Elisabeth Motschmann
Member of the German Bundestag (CDU), Cultural and Media Affairs Spokesperson for the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group, nominated by the German Bundestag

Vera Szackamer

Vera Szackamer
Member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Central Council in Germany, nominated by the Jewish Central Council

Dr. Wolfgang Uellenberg-van Dawen

Dr. Wolfgang Uellenberg-van Dawen
Head of the Politics and Planning Division at the trade union at ver.di,
nominated by the German Trade Union Central Organisations

Frank Kopania, Mitglied des DW-Rundfunkrats (S. Kriszio [M])

Frank Kopania
Executive Director Global Ministries, Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), nominated by the EKD
 

Rundfunkrat | Bärbel Kofler

Dr. Bärbel Kofler

Parliamentary State Secretary , Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, nominated by the German Federal Government


Rundfunkrat | Claudia Roth

Claudia Roth
Minister of State for Culture and the Media, nominated by the German Federal Government

Rundfunkrat | Katja Keul

Katja Keul
Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, nominated by the German Federal Government

Ulrike Hiller

Ulrike Hiller
Former State Councillor, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament

Markus Ulbig, Mitglied des DW-Rundfunkrats (C. Reichelt [M])

Markus Ulbig
Minister of Interior (CDU) of the German federal state of Saxony, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament

[No title]

Dr. Petra Tzschoppe
Vice President of the German Olympic Committee, nominated by the German Olympic Committee

Tanja Gönner

Tanja Gönner
Chair of the Management Board, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), nominated by GIZ

Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert

Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert
President of the German Academy for Speech and Literature, nominated by the Academy

Susanne Keuchel, Mitglied des Rundfunkrats der DW

Prof. Dr. Susanne Keuchel
Director of the Academy of Arts Education of Germany and of the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, President of the German Culture Council, nominated by the German Culture Council

Prof. Dr. Dieter Lenzen

Professor Dr. Dieter Lenzen
President of the University of Hamburg, nominated by the German Rectors' Conference

Frank Thewes Rundfunkrat (privat [M])

Frank Thewes
Spokesperson for the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK)
nominated in coordination with the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA)

