Opportunities and Tenders

Tender for development and production of an animated video (2 – 3 minutes)

The DW Akademie "Crisis PodcasTeam" is looking for someone who can produce an animated video to visualize the use of the MethodKit for Podcasts.

Please send in your portfolio with samples of your work, your CV, a short letter of intent (high-lighting relevant experience) and your rate card for the daily honorarium.

 Submission deadline is 08.09.2022

Please send your documents via E-Mail to: marc.seidel@dw.com

Crisis Podcast: Animation video | DW Akademie

