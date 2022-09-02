Tender for development and production of an animated video (2 – 3 minutes)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The DW Akademie "Crisis PodcasTeam" is looking for someone who can produce an animated video to visualize the use of the MethodKit for Podcasts.
Please send in your portfolio with samples of your work, your CV, a short letter of intent (high-lighting relevant experience) and your rate card for the daily honorarium.
Submission deadline is 08.09.2022
Please send your documents via E-Mail to: marc.seidel@dw.com