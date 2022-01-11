Partners and Partnerships

The DW Global Media Forum is Germany’s only international conference for representatives of the media from all over the world. It offers media professionals an unique opportunity for interdisciplinary discussions with opinion-leaders from the fields of politics, civil society, culture and business around the pressing issues of our time and how the media should tackle them.

Partnerships

Partners of the DW Global Media Forum have the opportunity to present themselves and their companies in an international environment. Our partnership concept integrates our supporters into the conference agenda and offers individual bespoke packages: from organizing a stand at the WCCB to exclusive events and the presence of your brand.

This way, you become part of the worldwide network of the Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum.

Germany's leading media conference

Since its inception in 2008, the Global Media Forum has developed into a leading international media conference. It is hosted by Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international media outlet, offering programs and content in more than 30 languages and a global network of partners and experts.