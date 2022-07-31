New Bureau Chief at DW in Beirut

Chreyteh has been covering current affairs in Lebanon and across the Middle East for regional and international media outlets for more than a decade.

He specialized in covering politics, reporting about terrorism and armed conflicts in the region. Chreyteh is also an experienced documentary producer, focusing on issues like minorities, corruption and human interest topics.

"I am very much looking forward to bringing my expertise to DW's coverage of the region," says Mohamad Chreyteh. "Together with my colleagues I will work on keeping DW's diverse audiences abreast of developments in our coverage area through the linear and digital channels as well. Engaging in a dialogue with our users is another important aspect of our job in Beirut and digital technology puts us closer to our audiences."

The DW Beirut bureau was established in 2019. Today it is the base for ten correspondents who are providing news coverage from Lebanon for all of DW’s channels.

Gerda Meuer, DW's director of programming, welcomes Chreyteh on board: "I am very pleased that we were able to recruit Mohamad Chreyteh, a very accomplished and experienced journalist, to head our bureau in Beirut. He is an expert on the region, which is extremely important for DW's reporting."

DW is providing Arabic-speaking audiences and users in the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf states with a full range of journalistic content. In addition to a linear TV channel and a comprehensive online presence, there are numerous programs on social media platforms. Formats like JaafarTalk and The Albasheer Show are reaching out to younger audiences in the region in particular and invite users to take part in discussions of the most pressing issues. Massaiyya offers a daily news-roundup of headline events across the region. The journalists in DW's Beirut bureau deliver an important contribution to all DW-formats, linear, online and on social media. DW Akademie also has an office in Beirut.