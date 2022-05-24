 ″Fokus+″: Digital long format of DW magazine on course for success | Press | DW | 24.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Press

"Fokus+": Digital long format of DW magazine on course for success

Focus on Europe's video "Ukraine's Foreign Fighters" has had nearly 5 million views on the multi-language YouTube channels of DW News, marking the success of the DW digital strategy.

Fokus+ Foreign Fighter Sandra

Why does Sandra, a Norwegian, want to fight in Ukraine? Why do thousands of volunteers go to this war? DW reporter Ruth Krause documented the journey of "Foreign Fighters" for Fokus+. "I really wanted to understand why they would take such an insane risk," she said.

Mathias Stamm, DW Head of Programs at Analysis & Reports, said: "We want to tell the most exciting stories while making maximum use of a video's value chain: from YT long-form to downcuts and versions for the most diverse broadcast slots and all social media platforms. This production has managed to achieve both objectives."

Katharina Kroll, DW Head of Analysis & Reports: "We have structured Analysis & Reports in such a way that we consistently serve the digital playout channels first. Video-on-demand productions are our focus and primarily serve the delivery channels."

Alexander Feist, DW Editorial Director of Focus on Europe: "Fokus+ enables us to tell our trademark "Stories on People" in a more diverse and in-depth way in long-format and for Youtube."

Fokus+ ClimateCrisis Claudia

Another episode of Fokus+: "Climate Crisis: Can the courts save our planet?"

What drives people in Europe – politically, socially and culturally? How do Europeans lead their lives? What are their views, hopes and fears? Focus on Europe – Spotlight on People provides the answers. The magazine reports on the diversity of the continent’s people and places – and on the conflicts and coexistence of the people of Europe. Focus on Europe presents genuine stories about the lives of real people – from the Polish blacksmith to the Finnish air traffic controller, from a British businessman to a Turkish women's activist, from Spanish squatters to Italian Mafiosi.

DW recommends

Focus on Europe  

WWW links

Meet the foreign fighters joining Ukraine's battle with Russia - Video

Climate crisis: Can the courts save our planet? - Video