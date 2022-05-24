"Fokus+": Digital long format of DW magazine on course for success

Why does Sandra, a Norwegian, want to fight in Ukraine? Why do thousands of volunteers go to this war? DW reporter Ruth Krause documented the journey of "Foreign Fighters" for Fokus+. "I really wanted to understand why they would take such an insane risk," she said.

Mathias Stamm, DW Head of Programs at Analysis & Reports, said: "We want to tell the most exciting stories while making maximum use of a video's value chain: from YT long-form to downcuts and versions for the most diverse broadcast slots and all social media platforms. This production has managed to achieve both objectives."

Katharina Kroll, DW Head of Analysis & Reports: "We have structured Analysis & Reports in such a way that we consistently serve the digital playout channels first. Video-on-demand productions are our focus and primarily serve the delivery channels."

Alexander Feist, DW Editorial Director of Focus on Europe: "Fokus+ enables us to tell our trademark "Stories on People" in a more diverse and in-depth way in long-format and for Youtube."

Another episode of Fokus+: "Climate Crisis: Can the courts save our planet?"

What drives people in Europe – politically, socially and culturally? How do Europeans lead their lives? What are their views, hopes and fears? Focus on Europe – Spotlight on People provides the answers. The magazine reports on the diversity of the continent’s people and places – and on the conflicts and coexistence of the people of Europe. Focus on Europe presents genuine stories about the lives of real people – from the Polish blacksmith to the Finnish air traffic controller, from a British businessman to a Turkish women's activist, from Spanish squatters to Italian Mafiosi.