DW's TV highlights in June

Opaque Worlds – The Rise of Big Tech

Documentary | June 2

It’s a fascinating time to revisit The Rise of Big Tech as we grapple with similar issues about the impact of social media today. Episode one of the five-part docuseries Opaque Worlds examines Big Tech's monopoly on information and addresses the harms wrought by the high-tech giants Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon from click-baits culture to violation of user privacy and using personal data for targeted online ads. The five-part docuseries Opaque Worlds returns to the big screen June 2.

A Mother's Nightmare

Premiere | 4 June

This documentary follows the murder case of thirty-year-old mother Carol Coronado who, amid a psychotic postpartum breakdown, killed her three daughters and is serving three life sentences. The trial reveals the missed red flags that signal postpartum psychosis and the threat that mental health issues impose on mothers. It also addresses the challenges within the healthcare system and criminal justice system that still takes punitive stance toward people with mental illness.



mRNA – Hype or Hope?

Documentary | June 8

This one-off documentary looks at how the gene-based vaccine mRNA, the same mechanism used for COVID-19, is poised to become a revolutionary tool for medicine. How does mRNA technology work? Could mRNA vaccines treat diseases beyond COVID-19, such as cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders, and genetic diseases? What might be the risks? Find out June 8.



The Future of Travel

Premiere | June 14

Travel comes at a cost. Tourism puts stress on many of the world’s most popular destinations: from traffic and aviation emissions to overcrowding and waste. Travel comes at a cost. Luckily, change is coming – albeit slowly. Tourism businesses are now investing in their sustainability. This film visits destinations around Europe that are addressing the climate challenge, looks at the sustainable tourism model adopted by the Pacific island country of Palau, and unveils everything ground-breaking in travel.

An Endless War: Iran, Israel, the USA

Documentary | June 15

In this two-parter, we explore modern conflicts that shifted power dynamics in the Middle East and reshaped East/West relations. The docuseries unearths footage from the archives following specific timelines: from the Islamic revolution in Iran to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, and from the first Gulf War to the civil war in Syria. It’s an intriguing look at the recent history of the conflict-torn region. Catch Part 1 on TV June 15.

175 Years of Zeiss – The Rise of a Global Company

Biopic | June 19

The German manufacturer ZEISS has been in the business of optics and optoelectronics for more than 175 years. This biopic provides a compelling insight into the life of Carl Zeiss, the optician and visionary entrepreneur whose company is responsible for many innovations and optical design and engineering. Founded in 1846, ZEISS's microscopy enabled leading researchers and Nobel Prize laureates to solve scientific problems. Viewers interested in scientific topics and trajectories of innovation-based business will appreciate this film. Stay tuned.

Euromaxx: Iceland's Westfjords

Travelogue | June 25

Iceland provides those who wish to dive deeper into more remote landscapes the perfect kind of remoteness and splendid isolation with nature. Euromaxx features the Westfjords of Iceland this June and ensures viewers feel included in its tour along the jagged routes that rise, fall, twist and turn along each fjord. Don't miss out!