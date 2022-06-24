DW wins award for New Work concept

The New Work Award is presented by Hamburg-based New Work SE, which also owns social networking site XING. The award recognizes innovative work concepts that are awarded in four categories. The jury includes former Siemens manager Janina Kugel and Dr. Jörg Dräger, board member of the Bertelsmann Foundation. The final decision is made by public online voting.

The DW New Work team competed against more than 200 other applicants. On Monday, June 20, team members Kim Schröter and Felix Kaiser accepted the award at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. "DW recognized even before the Corona pandemic that New Work is more than just a buzzword and that it needs special, dedicated attention. For this reason, we put together an interdisciplinary team whose work has now been recognized in a special way by the award. I am very proud of them all – congratulations! The award is a great motivation for us to continue with the same dynamic," says Barbara Massing, Managing Director Business Administration at DW.

The team includes Kim Schröter, Felix Kaiser, Udo Prenzel, Nina Otte-Witte, Benjamin Richter and Janina Redder. It develops new concepts for the DW offices in Bonn and Berlin and supports employees with workshops, video series, dialogue formats and targeted method consultations on their way to a hybrid and agile working world.