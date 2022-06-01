DW docuseries "Art.See.Asia" premieres June 1

A tandem production of DW Culture and Documentaries and Distribution Asia, the title was initially launched on 24 OTT-partner streaming platforms in ten Asian countries. Following its successful launch, reaching around 2.7 million views in March and April 2022, "Art.See.Asia" will air weekly on DW TV and stream on-demand in June worldwide.

"Art.See.Asia" is a travelers' art guide to five Southeast Asian megacities. Each episode is constructed around a different location and presented by a local artist who takes viewers on a unique cultural journey of discovery: from exploring breathtaking architecture and accessing an insider's guide to classical and contemporary art to hunting artworks tucked in the nooks and crannies of each urban setting.

The docuseries also explores aspects of the art world that focuses on social issues facing the five cities: the role of art in overcoming cultural and ethnic differences and improving the quality of life, the state of communities and the condition of their environment. In each episode, the artworks and their context will be discussed and analysed by a wide range of contributors, as well as encountered on location by contemporary artists.

DW Director Culture and Documentaries Rolf Rische: "The series is a fascinating journey into the multifaceted and ever-surprising world of artists. A cultural tour that also reveals the great cultural diversity of Asia. It is the artists' personal approach to art that lends authenticity and presence to all the stories and experiences featured on the show, making them exciting from start to finish."

Petra Schneider, Director of Sales and Distribution: "'Art.See.Asia' is a door opener for DW. We were able to win strategically important new OTT partners in the Philippines and Thailand and deepen existing partnerships. The all-around gratifyingly positive feedback from partners confirms that DW has become a reliable source of excellent cultural content in the Asian streaming market."

The young and vibrant art scenes of Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Taipei have witnessed strong growth and garnered international attention. The first episode travels to Kuala Lumpur with artist Nini Marini who connects with local artists and collaborates on location with the award-winning painter Jalaini "Jai" Abu Hassan. The second episode, guided by the artist Yang Er Tan, explores the creative identities and diversity of Singapore. Episode three guides us through Bangkok with photographer and curator Pahparn Sirima who takes the pulse of social inequality and makes visible the juxtaposition of wealth and poverty in the urban city. Episode four tours Jakarta with the multidisciplinary artist Alex Abbad who examines the explosive growth of the city and the role of contemporary art in improving the living standards and environmental conditions for urban dwellers. Episode five makes its final stop in Taipei, with actress and photographer Allison Lin who meets the creatives who keep Taiwan's unique cultural traditions alive.



For more information, please visit dw.com/art-see-asia.

Watch Episode 1 "Kuala Lumpur" here.