DW: Code of Conduct in 32 languages

At DW, we share a common vision: the idea of freedom, upholding of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, open-mindedness, tolerance and transparency towards the public. We reject all forms of discrimination including sexism, racism and antisemitism. Our Code of Conduct describes these values we adhere to as part of our company culture and defines our responsibility towards our users and partners, society and the environment.

The Code of Conduct applies to all DW employees in both a professional and private context, in public statements, on social media or in other publications.