Strengthening the human right to freedom of expression.

OUR IDEALS
We believe that independent media and responsible journalism are essential worldwide. Given Germany's history, we believe that people should be able to freely express their views and have access to independent sources of information. We consider this to be an important prerequisite for peace and democracy.

OUR APPROACH
We support the development of independent, transparent media systems, quality journalism and media expertise. We help rebuild media in post-crisis and post-conflict environments and contribute internationally to the professional training of media workers.
We respect the cultural identity of our partners and work closely together in designing our projects. It is important for us that these projects are always practice-oriented, interactive and innovative. We consider our work to be successful when our partners seek change and are able to follow through with reforms.
 

Free media. Free expression. Free societies. | pdf (Download (EN))  

Medios libres. Opinión libre. Personas libres. | pdf (Download (ES))  

Des médias libres. Une opinion libre. Des gens libres. | pdf (Download (FR))  

Freie Medien. Freie Meinung. Freie Menschen. | pdf (Download (DE))  

إعلام حر، رأي حر، أناس أحرار | pdf

Download (AR)  

  • DW MA-Bild Carsten von Nahmen (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Managing Director of DW Akademie

    Carsten von Nahmen has headed DW Akademie since September 2018. He was DW's Senior Correspondent in Washington from February 2017 - August 2018 and had previously headed DW's News and Current Affairs Department since 2014. Von Nahmen has long worked with and for DW Akademie. He headed various DW Akademie regional divisions as of 2005 and until 2014 was DW Akademie's Deputy Director.

  • DW MA-Bild Natascha Schwanke (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Director of Media Development

    Natascha Schwanke initially joined DW Akademie as a trainer, consultant and project manager and went on to head the Africa division for three years. She was appointed DW Akademie's Deputy Head and Director of Media Development in March 2019. Schwanke is a journalist and for many years worked on TV and radio programs for various German broadcasters.

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Africa

    Dani Leese joined DW Akademie in 2004 as a trainer. Prior to that, she had founded a non-profit agency for media education and worked as a TV journalist. She established the DW Akademie office in Windhoek in 2013 while working there as a project manager and subsequently headed the office as a country coordinator. At the beginning of 2019, Dani Leese was appointed Head of Department Africa.

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Asia and Europe

    Michael Karhausen holds a degree in administrative law but decided to become a journalist instead. He initially worked for a Hong Kong news agency but in the mid-1990s became a freelance reporter, editor and host for German radio and TV programs. He also spent many years training DW Akademie journalism trainees. Karhausen became Head of Department Asia and Europe in 2016.

  • Rodrigo Villarzú DW Akademie Lateinamerika (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Latin America

    Rodrigo Villarzú has headed DW Akademie’s Latin America division since 2013. He was previously in charge of various special projects. Prior to joining DW Akademie, Villazú worked as a journalist for Deutsche Welle and helped set up a number of DW editorial desks.

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Middle East/North Africa

    Jens-Uwe Rahe has headed DW Akademie's Middle East/North Africa division since 2017. He developed his journalism skills at the "Westfälische Nachrichten" newspaper and with a degree specializing on the Arab world, worked on international cooperation projects for the Robert Bosch Stiftung. He later worked as an editor for the German public broadcaster ZDF and as a reporter and editor for DW.

  • DW - Research Evaluation Policy Concepts DW Akademie Jan Lublinski (DW/A. Tasci)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Policy and Learning

    Jan Lublinski became Head of Policy and Learning in November 2019 after leading the Research and Evaluation team since 2014. Lublinski worked as a trainee for the public service broadcaster "Sender Freies Berlin" and later hosted a DW science program. He has been a DW Akademie trainer and consultant and has also worked for organizations in Africa and the Middle East.

  • DW MA-Bild Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Academic Education and Training

    Professor Dr. Christoph Schmidt holds a degree in economics and prior to joining Deutsche Welle in 1995 worked as a marketing manager and consultant for numerous corporations. He has since held various DW senior positions and in 2006 became Head of DW Akademie's Education and Administration division. He has headed DW Akademie's Academic Education and Training division since 2019.

  • DW MA-Bild Daniela Wiesler-Schnalke (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

    Daniela Wiesler-Schnalke has headed the Communication Consultancy and Training division since 2005. After completing a degree in German studies, literary studies and psychology, she began working for print media in 1989. Wiesler-Schnalke spent two years working for the international service of Japan's public broadcaster NHK, and in 1994 joined DW as an editor for its German radio program.

  • DW MA-Bild André Moeller (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Educational Programs

    André Moeller has headed DW's Educational Programs since 2009 and was previously an editor and managing editor for DW Online's German reports. He was later in charge of various multimedia programs for DW's New Media department. Prior to joining Deutsche Welle in 2002, Moeller worked as an editor for RTL Interactive, a subsidiary of the private broadcaster, RTL.

  • DW MA-Bild Holger Hank (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Support and Project Administration

    Holger Hank became Head of Support and Project Administration in 2019. He joined DW Akademie in 2012 after heading DW's New Media department since 2006 and developing DW's online desk in 2000. Hank is a trained journalist and began working for Deutsche Welle in 1994 as a radio host and editor.

  • Kerstin Nacken - DW Akademie Head of Information and Editorial Services IES

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Information and Editorial Services

    Kerstin Nacken has been Head of DW Akademie's Information and Editorial Services since May 2021. After completing her studies and a traineeship at the Axel Springer School of Journalism in Berlin, she worked as an editor for the German Press Agency, dpa. Prior to joining DW Akademie, Nacken worked in corporate communications for the international companies Bayer, T-Systems and Grünenthal.