OUR IDEALS

We believe that independent media and responsible journalism are essential worldwide. Given Germany's history, we believe that people should be able to freely express their views and have access to independent sources of information. We consider this to be an important prerequisite for peace and democracy.



OUR APPROACH

We support the development of independent, transparent media systems, quality journalism and media expertise. We help rebuild media in post-crisis and post-conflict environments and contribute internationally to the professional training of media workers.

We respect the cultural identity of our partners and work closely together in designing our projects. It is important for us that these projects are always practice-oriented, interactive and innovative. We consider our work to be successful when our partners seek change and are able to follow through with reforms.

