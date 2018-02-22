"Intense, exhausting, competitive... and totally worth it!"

We are looking for young people from all over the world interested in a comprehensive, exceptional quality journalism program with an international broadcaster. Candidates should have journalism experience or be passionate about switching to journalism from law, economics, the sciences or technology/IT. We are looking for open-minded people full of creative ideas. Specifically, we are looking for experts from diverse disciplines. You should also be able to think independently and develop own ideas.

The program covers the range of skills a journalist of the future needs: TV moderation, multimedia storytelling, data journalism, social media and virtual reality - in seminars, workshops and of course the DW editorial offices and our correspondent bureaux in Washington, Moscow and Brussels. DW trainees are involved in long-term innovative, international projects and have been honored in past years with the CNN Journalism Award and the Grimme Prize. After the traineeship, the trainees usually continue to work for DW.



For the bilingual DW traineeship we are looking for:

Native speakers of a DW program language with excellent knowledge English and a good knowledge of German

English native speakers with a good knowledge of German

German native speakers with excellent knowledge of English

Candidates must also have completed a university or college degree or apprenticeship.