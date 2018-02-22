Visit the new DW website

Traineeship

Professional. Practice-Oriented. International.

Applications for the bilingual (German-English) traineeship are open from October 28, 2021 until November 29, 2021. The only possible way to apply is via DW's online portal. 

The traineeship will start in January, 2023 and end in June, 2024.

Call for applications  

Online application form

Applications must be submitted online only and within the given time frame, using the application link on our e-Recruitment Portal. Before you apply you should read all available information and guidelines about the International Traineeship!

Journalism Traineeship

"Intense, exhausting, competitive... and totally worth it!"

We are looking for young people from all over the world interested in a comprehensive, exceptional quality journalism program with an international broadcaster. Candidates should have journalism experience or be passionate about switching to journalism from law, economics, the sciences or technology/IT. We are looking for open-minded people full of creative ideas. Specifically, we are looking for experts from diverse disciplines. You should also be able to think independently and develop own ideas.

The program covers the range of skills a journalist of the future needs: TV moderation, multimedia storytelling, data journalism, social media and virtual reality - in seminars, workshops and of course the DW editorial offices and our correspondent bureaux in Washington, Moscow and Brussels. DW trainees are involved in long-term innovative, international projects and have been honored in past years with the CNN Journalism Award and the Grimme Prize. After the traineeship, the trainees usually continue to work for DW. 


For the bilingual DW traineeship we are looking for:

  • Native speakers of a DW program language with excellent knowledge English and a good knowledge of German
  • English native speakers with a good knowledge of German
  • German native speakers with excellent knowledge of English

Candidates must also have completed a university or college degree or apprenticeship.

Ramón García-Ziemsen

Head of Journalistic Training

T: +49.228.429-2242
E: volontariat@dw.com

Mariama Kouotou

Journalistic Training

T: +49.228.429-2242
E: volontariat@dw.com

DW journalism traineeship

• 18 months
• trainee salary
• international broadcaster in 30 languages
• crossmedia: TV, online and radio
• six months of seminars
• internships in Berlin and Bonn
• placements with DW foreign bureaus
(Washington, Brussels, Moscow)
• international multimedia projects
• well-known media trainers

Selection of new trainees: "We approach this process with great humility"

Corona has left its mark in every area of life, including the trainee program at DW. Ramón García-Ziemsen, head of journalism training, explains how the application process for the DW Trainee Program 2021-2023 works.  

Traineeship at Deutsche Welle

DW’s traineeship is one of the most prestigious journalism training programs in Europe, giving young journalists from all over the world the chance to learn all the skills needed to work successfully as a multimedia reporter and editor.  