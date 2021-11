Meet the International Media Studies class of 2021

Andrea Ariet Gallego, Spain

As a photojournalist raised in the digital era, I've seen that speed is crucial for our societies. But the reality is more complex; it needs a context and has to be analyzed. I’ve worked for media newsrooms and journalism organizations in Spain, Poland, and Belgium and have now joined the IMS program with an aim to get a unique experience in the media field and in a multicultural environment.