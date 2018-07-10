Visit the new DW website

DW Akademie in Latin America

There are numerous information sources in Latin America: mobile phones, for example are popular, and studies show that social networks play a major role in daily life. However, obtaining information can be extremely difficult. Even in the digital age, entire population groups are largely excluded from voicing their needs and concerns. This is especially true for people who live in rural areas and for indigenous groups.

The hindrances are many. Media monopolies, for example, limit diversity. In areas where a few companies own almost all of the TV and radio stations, minorities face challenges in making their voices heard. Civil society organizations often complain about "deaf states" where governments are reluctant to release information. And journalism is a dangerous profession in many Latin American countries. Critical media workers here are often put under pressure or attacked, with dramatic consequences for freedom of expression.

In response, DW Akademie supports networks that enable people to access information. We support community radio stations, local journalist networks and online activists, and advocate indigenous peoples' right to freedom of expression and information. Together with partners, we develop innovative training approaches and advise alternative media on ways to develop sustainable business models. We promote social dialogues – for example, in coming to terms with the horrors of civil war – and support those who teach young people how to use the media critically. Promoting local expertise and developing local networks therefore plays a central role in our projects in Latin America.

Voces de la Pandemia: A collection of testimonies about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Amazon basin  

Rethinking Community Radio

  Producers from Radio Vokaribe have swopped the studio for the street to broadcast ten radio shows on location. Informativo a la calle (News from the street) broadcasts live from Barranquilla neighborhoods otherwise ignored by mainstream media.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Radio Vokaribe is coming to you!

    Producers from Radio Vokaribe have swopped the studio for the street to broadcast ten radio shows on location. "Informativo a la calle" ("News from the street") broadcasts live from Barranquilla neighborhoods otherwise ignored by mainstream media.

  The shows offers a platform for people active in their communities. They might be members from a cooperative that promotes local businesses, for example, or women from Madres Comunitarias a neighborhood childcare collective, or a school principal who has made peace-building part of the curriculum.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    A program for locals

    The shows offers a platform for people active in their communities. They might be members from a cooperative that promotes local businesses, for example, or women from "Madres Comunitarias" a neighborhood childcare collective, or a school principal who has made "peace-building" part of the curriculum.

  Informativo a la calle enables listeners to watch and take part in shows as they are being broadcast.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    A radio show to watch

    "Informativo a la calle" enables listeners to watch and take part in shows as they are being broadcast.

  One of the program's goals is for people to see radio not just as something they consume, but also as something they can actively take part in. The program's motto is Haz tu propia radio! (Make your own radio show!).

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Topics that move people

    One of the program's goals is for people to see radio not just as something they consume, but also as something they can actively take part in. The program's motto is "Haz tu propia radio!" ("Make your own radio show!").

  Discussions hosted by Laura Senior and Walter Hernández also tackle challenging topics such as fear, drugs or poor infrastructure. Vokaribe works together with Junta de Acción Communal, a locally elected citizen's council.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Difficult topics out in the open

    Discussions hosted by Laura Senior and Walter Hernández also tackle challenging topics such as fear, drugs or poor infrastructure. Vokaribe works together with "Junta de Acción Communal", a locally elected citizen's council.

  The mobile studio itself doesn't need much equipment – just some cables, a colorful table, two large loudspeakers, a mixing console, a few microphones and chairs for the audience.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Modest effort, major impact

    The mobile studio itself doesn't need much equipment – just some cables, a colorful table, two large loudspeakers, a mixing console, a few microphones and chairs for the audience.

  The program's format is a result of Vokaribe's workshops on citizen journalism. DW Akademie played a role here, training the radio producers.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Grassroots journalism

    The program's format is a result of Vokaribe's workshops on citizen journalism. DW Akademie played a role here, training the radio producers.

  How can one watch a dance group on radio? Vokaribe's mobile studio makes it possible. Here listeners can also be viewers. The La Paz district does not have a cultural center, so dancers rehearse on the street. The radio format is a welcome platform for them as well.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Promoting cultural activities

    How can one watch a dance group on radio? Vokaribe's mobile studio makes it possible. Here listeners can also be viewers. The La Paz district does not have a cultural center, so dancers rehearse on the street. The radio format is a welcome platform for them as well.

  This summer Vokaribe will be broadcasting a total of 10 programs live from Baranquilla neighborhoods. There are plans to further develop the format by not just inviting locals from the various districts but political decision-makers as well, to confront them on location with citizens' concerns and ideas.

    Colombia: radio broadcasts to watch – and join in

    Bringing people together with "Informativos a la calle"

    This summer Vokaribe will be broadcasting a total of 10 programs live from Baranquilla neighborhoods. There are plans to further develop the format by not just inviting locals from the various districts but political decision-makers as well, to confront them on location with citizens' concerns and ideas.


Rodrigo Villarzú DW Akademie Lateinamerika

Rodrigo Villarzú

Head of Department Latin America

T: +49.30.4646-8570
E: dw-akademie@dw.com

  DW Akademie's Latin America Team

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    ... at a glance

  Rodrigo Villarzú Head of Department Latin America

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Rodrigo Villarzú

    Head of Department Latin America

  Johannes Metzler

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Johannes Metzler

    Head of Unit Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean

  David Olmos

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    David Olmos

    Head of Unit South America

  Matthias Kopp

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Matthias Kopp

    Program Director Colombia

  Patricia Noboa

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Patricia Noboa Armendáriz

    Program Director Guatemala

  Magnus Koßmann

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Magnus Kossmann

    Program Director Ecuador

  Benedikt Borchers

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Benedikt Borchers

    Program Director Bolivia

  Julia Manske

    DW Akademie's Department Latin America

    Julia Manske

    Program Director Mexico


News

A call for truth and justice

Mexiko Angehörige eines Verschwundenen

They express their pain and grief through songs, poems and paintings. In Mexico, relatives of disappeared family members are using art to fight stigmatization and indifference.   

'Informatecos' on air: Indigenous youth tackle infodemic in Guatemala

Guatemala | DW Akademie

Indigenous communities face a double threat: COVID-19 and disinformation. In Guatemala, more than 800 young people report misleading content and transmit truthful information in their languages.   

A "Beehive" named Colmena: Technological responses for local and community media

Peru | Mitglied der Unión de Mujeres Aymaras de Abya Yala (UMA)

The pandemic has weakened local and community media right when their reporting was most needed. However, many have turned this challenge into an opportunity.   

Eslendy Grefa from Ecuador: "Yes, indigenous women can do this!"

Eslendy Grefa Selfie mit Smartphone Eslendy Grefa Selfie mit Smartphone Eslendy Grefa Selfie mit Smartphone

Indigenous women with smartphones and their own social media channels – does that really go together? Eslendy Grefa says that it does, and that digital tools are essential for her work as a journalist.   

Campus AMI: Navigating the internet with media literacy

Moderator Sebastián Gómez

Everyone uses it, but only a few know their way around the internet and social media. The "Campus AMI" educational format provides digital education and teaches media skills in Central America.    

Tierra de Resistentes: Documenting organized threats against environmental activists

Local research and transnational cooperation play an important role in the Tierra de Resistentes project

Nowhere is the commitment to environmental protection as dangerous as in Latin America. In a new report, the investigative data journalism project Tierra de Resistentes draws a shocking conclusion.   