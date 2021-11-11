Visit the new DW website

Ask us!

DW Akademie is located in Bonn and Berlin. Contact us for additional information about our projects and programs. 

E: dw-akademie@dw.com

For inquiries about our traineeship, please contact

Ramón García-Ziemsen

Head of Journalistic Training

T: +49.228.429-2242
E: volontariat@dw.com

For inquries about our International Media Studies (IMS) Master's program, please contact the

Registrar's office

Telephone: +49. 228. 429.2892 Email: ims(at)dw.com

E: ims@dw.com

T:+ 49.228.429-2892

Home Office

Please contact us via email.

For inquries about our media training, please contact

Sabine Mußler

Office and Registration

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

For inquiries about our German courses, please contact

E: bildung@dw.com

