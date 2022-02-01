Digital security resources

Getting up to speed and keeping up-to-date

Here are the go-to organizations for the latest information, policy updates, background papers and research on digital threats and how to combat them.

• Tactical Technology Collective

• Electronic Frontier Foundation

• Digital Defenders Partnership

• Frontline Defenders

• Access Now

Digital security tools & guides

# Digital Self-Defense Center

In the digital age, many members of the civil society, NGOs and journalists feel that they are underprepared when it comes to data security. The Digital Self-Defense Center (DSDC) aims to strengthen civil society in the digital space by providing a learning platform offering free courses for self-training.

# Totem Project

Totem is an online platform that helps journalists and activists use digital security and privacy tools and tactics more effectively in their work.

The Totem team works with a global network of human rights activists, journalists and digital security trainers on an on-going basis to curate courses and curricula.

# Online safety resources for Afghanistan’s human rights defenders, Acces Now

As the Taliban seize control of Afghanistan, journalists, activists, and civil society, especially women, are facing threats, like being tracked, surveilled, questioned, and detained. This page gathers resources to help improve your online safety in Afghanistan.

# Digital Security Helpline, Access Now

Access Now’s Digital Security Helpline works with individuals and organizations around the world to keep them safe online. It provides rapid-response emergency assistance in nine languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog, Arabic, and Italian.

# Surveillance Self-Defense, Electronic Frontier Foundation

This regularly updated online resource offers a great diversity of tools, tutorials and briefings for anyone wanting to defend themselves from surveillance. The easy-to-understand step-by-step guides and screenshots are also accessible tothose with limited technical skills.

# Security in-a-Box, Front Line Defenders & Tactical Tech

Available in 18 languages, Security in-a-Box has a wealth of online tools and resources, covering a vast array of topics from staying safe on social networks to how to encrypt your email.

# Digital security for freelance journalists, Rory Peck Trust

The articles on this page walk you through how to assess your threats and be more secure depending on how you do your work and the technology you work with.

# Security Auditing Framework and Evaluation Template for Advocacy Groups (SAFETAG)

Created with small non-profits in the developing world in mind, this framework helps at-risk organizations in the developing world identify risks and steps to take to address them.

# A First Look at Digital Security, Access Now

An easy-to-understand booklet (pdf) presenting different digital security scenarios to help people identify what they might have to protect in the digital world.

# Email Encryption Guide, Access Now

This guide can help to get you set up with encrypted email.

# Digital First Aid Kit, Digital Defenders

This kit offers a set of self-diagnostic tools for human rights defenders and journalists facing attacks themselves, and provides guidelines for digital first responders to assist a person under threat (pdf).

Digital security research, studies & surveys

# Threats that Silence: Trends in the Safety of Journalists, UNESCO

This Insights discussion paper records trends in the safety of journalists, alongside new analysis that elucidates what is unique about violence against journalists. Also recorded are recent international and national level efforts to protect journalists and their vital work.

# Building digital safety for journalism: a survey of selected issues, UNESCO

Essential reading for keeping up with the latest threats, this study analyzes and explains the 12 main digital threats to journalism, from hacking of journalistic communications to Denial-of-Service attacks on media websites.

# Journalist Security in the Digital World: A Survey – Are We Using the Right Tools?, CIMA

Because it's essential to know your users before implementing a project, this survey of how working journalists around the world are (or aren't) using available tools is recommended reading.

# Human rights and encryption, UNESCO

This publication sets out why encryption is important to human rights in the media and communications field and offers policy recommendations.

# Cybersecurity Policy for Human Rights Defenders

Presented in an easy-to-read format, this guide gives a good overview of the main issues surrounding cybersecurity, along with the stakeholders and organizations.

# Women Journalist's Digital Security, Article 19 & Association of Media Women in Kenya

This study (pdf) surveys online dangers and threats faced by women journalists in Kenya and recommends possible interventions to curb these threats, giving important insight into some of the issues facing women journalists in Africa.



Resources for digital security trainers

# Toolkit for Organisational Security Practitioners, Internews & The Engine Room

Internews and The Engine Room have identified opportunities and tools for organizational security practitioners, security researchers and others. The website compiles resources built by community collaboration, desk research, interviews and group discussions.

# LevelUp

Online digital security training resources divided into a series of modules. Each module is broken down into goals, activities, possible discussions and more. Filled with excellent ideas that go beyond the nuts and bolts of security training!

# Training Curriculum, Tactical Tech

Fantastic resource with modules (31 at last count) on digital security training, broken down into small, well-explained steps and activities along with estimates of how long each module takes to teach.