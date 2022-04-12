Celebrating Colmena: Online panel discussion on April 28

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In times of crisis, viable information saves lives. But how can we ensure that local media sustain their reporting in challenging times?
DW Akademie, together with its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C., is launching Colmena – an open-source solution for local and community media.
For this reason, we would like to cordially invite you to our online discussion
The event will take place on April 28, 2022, 18.00 CET on Zoom. It will be held in English with simultaneous translations in Spanish, French and German.
Together with our international experts, journalists and community reporters from around the world, we want to discuss the role local media play in times of crisis, about access to information and digital rights especially for rural populations, as well as how a digital solution like Colmena can be a game changer in keeping communities informed.
Michelle Nogales, Bolivia – CEO and co-founder of Muy Waso, the first feminist digital magazine of culture and entertainment
Gladys Kinyua, Kenya – journalist and presenter at community radio station Radio Amani, Nakuru County
Natascha Schwanke, Germany – Director of Media Development, DW Akademie
Geraldine de Bastion, Germany – Founder of Global Innovation Gathering (GIG) and digital rights activist
Moderation: Mirjam Gehrke, Germany – DW journalist
To register, click here.
Please note: Registration is open until April 25, 2022. The event link will be sent to all registrants on April 27, 2022.
On Friday, April 29, 2022, you have the chance to discover the new open-source software Colmena together with the creators and collaborators behind it.
Register for the sneak-peek sessions on Zoom here:
11.00 CEST (French)
13.00 CEST (English)
15.00 CEST (Spanish)
We invite local and community journalists and media professionals from all across the globe, as well as human rights defenders and anyone interested to join us.
The Colmena project is part of the global initiative “Transparency and media freedom – Crisis resilience in the pandemic”, launched by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and DW Akademie. The open source software Colmena is a co-creation with local and community media from Latin America and Africa. Learn more about it here.
An open-source software enables women in the Global South to stand up for equality and participation.