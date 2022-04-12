Celebrating Colmena: Online panel discussion on April 28

DW Akademie, together with its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C., is launching Colmena – an open-source solution for local and community media.

For this reason, we would like to cordially invite you to our online discussion

“Celebrating Colmena – Crisis-proof reporting for local media with a new open source software” .

The event will take place on April 28, 2022, 18.00 CET on Zoom. It will be held in English with simultaneous translations in Spanish, French and German.

Together with our international experts, journalists and community reporters from around the world, we want to discuss the role local media play in times of crisis, about access to information and digital rights especially for rural populations, as well as how a digital solution like Colmena can be a game changer in keeping communities informed.

The panelists

Michelle Nogales, Bolivia – CEO and co-founder of Muy Waso, the first feminist digital magazine of culture and entertainment

Gladys Kinyua, Kenya – journalist and presenter at community radio station Radio Amani, Nakuru County

Natascha Schwanke, Germany – Director of Media Development, DW Akademie

Geraldine de Bastion, Germany – Founder of Global Innovation Gathering (GIG) and digital rights activist

Moderation: Mirjam Gehrke, Germany – DW journalist

To register, click here.

Please note: Registration is open until April 25, 2022. The event link will be sent to all registrants on April 27, 2022.

Sneak-peek sessions, April 29: Explore Colmena with us!

On Friday, April 29, 2022, you have the chance to discover the new open-source software Colmena together with the creators and collaborators behind it.

Register for the sneak-peek sessions on Zoom here:

11.00 CEST (French)

13.00 CEST (English)

15.00 CEST (Spanish)

We invite local and community journalists and media professionals from all across the globe, as well as human rights defenders and anyone interested to join us.

The Colmena project is part of the global initiative “Transparency and media freedom – Crisis resilience in the pandemic”, launched by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and DW Akademie. The open source software Colmena is a co-creation with local and community media from Latin America and Africa. Learn more about it here.