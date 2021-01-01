Visit the new DW website

DW Banner Travel Distribution

Quality content to satisfy travelers’ needs

Is DW inside?

DW will let you offer travelers an attractive source of news and information.  

Facts and Figures

Symbolbild Aktualität Nachrichten

You’ll find an overview of all the distribution opportunities along with programming information in our downloadable brochure.  

Travel Distribution brochure.pdf  

Opinion leaders looking for reliable news

Symbolbild Tasche Exclusive Group

With DW you will reach international decision makers and opinion leaders - an educated audience that is quality concious.  

The perfect menu for global audiences

Symbolbild Tisch Tischkarte

Our channels ensures that travelers keep up to date with international issues by offering news and information around the clock.  

Watch video 01:07

Travel Distribution  

Get in Touch

Find your contact for out-of-home and digital cooperations  

  Partner, AIDA, Hapag LLoyd, Phoenix, MSC

    Global Network

    Our Partners

    Our global network of cooperations is important and necessary for providing travelers with qualitiy programming and we value these partnerships highly.

  Our partners

  • [No title]

  Partner: Hoist, Otrum, Globecast and Starhub

  • [No title]

  Partner Logos Travel Distribution / Vertrieb

