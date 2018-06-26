Deutsche Welle (DW) is Germany’s international broadcaster and one of the most successful and relevant international media outlets. We provide journalistic content in 32 languages, giving people worldwide the opportunity to form their own opinions.

In 2021 DW reaches a new high of 289 million user contacts a week – an increase of 40 million (16 percent) from last year. Online offerings overtake TV formats for the first time. DW’s online services account for 122 million weekly user contacts. The strongest online platforms are Facebook and YouTube. TV usage reaches 117 million contacts per week and radio usage remains stable at 50 million.

Our Vision

By 2025, DW wants to strengthen its position as an essential source of digital information that inspires its target group with regionally-relevant, on-demand content that encourages dialogue.

DW Akademie is on track to becoming the leading European institution for media development.

TV show JaafarTalk in Jordan

Our Programming

Our offerings convey Germany as a liberal democracy rooted in European culture, providing a forum for German (and other) points of view on important topics, with the aim of promoting understanding and the exchange of ideas among different cultures and peoples.

Talk show To the Point recorded at DW's Berlin studios

Our experts produce high-quality multimedia content distributed through television, radio, social media and the internet. Our portfolio comprises TV channels in English, Arabic, Spanish and German; and digital content in 30 languages. Our 24-hour English language TV channel is available almost everywhere in the world.

Working locally in our target regions and with regional partners ensures that our content caters to our audience’s interests and demands.

Freedom. Dialogue. Expertise.

DW radio studio in Bonn, Germany

Our aim is to foster a peaceful, stable global community. Therefore, we focus on topics such as freedom and human rights, democracy and good governance, free trade and social justice, health education and environmental protection, technology and innovation.

Our Audience



We reach out to young people, to opinion leaders, to those actively involved in public debate, and to everyone striving to understand what is happening in the world. Through our audience approach, we tell stories close to the hearts of our users, viewers and listeners and their everyday reality. We provide platforms for dialogue, we listen to their concerns, speak their languages and close information gaps.

Our German-language offerings are directed towards German speakers abroad and to those who teach or want to learn German.

Our Distribution

We rely on a global satellite network, on our roughly 5,000 partner stations, on the internet and increasingly, on mobile distribution. The DW app offers online content according to user preferences. Our radio broadcasts in ten languages continue to reach many people in Africa and parts of Asia.

Our DW Akademie

We believe that journalism, education and culture improve people's lives and that reliable, unbiased information and universal access to knowledge are fundamental rights.

DW Akademie in Accra, Ghana

Together with our partners around the world, we work to promote freedom of expression, human rights and the development of functioning media systems.

Our core focus areas are Media and Information Literacy (MIL), Media Viability, Media and Journalism Education and Innovation for Dialogue and Digital Rights. We pursue concrete approaches in these areas in order to strengthen the media. In this way, we contribute to the achievement of sustainable development.

Our Events

The (GMF) is the international media conference organized DW. More than 2,000 participants from over 140 countries make the annual meeting at the plenary hall of the former German Bundestag in Bonn – known today as the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) – "The place made for minds."





DW's Global Media Forum at the WCCB in 2012

Media professionals get together to discuss the latest socio-political issues of our time and, in particular, how they relate to and are dealt with by the media. They are joined by decision-makers and influencers from politics and civil society, culture, education, business and science.

Our Organization

DW is a public broadcaster financed by federal tax resources. Worldwide more than 4,000 employees of more than 140 nationalities are working for a common goal.

DW headquarters in Bonn

Diversity

DW promotes a working environment that is free of prejudice. The aim is for all employees to feel respected and appreciated - regardless of gender and gender identity, nationality, ethnic origin, religion or beliefs, disability, age, sexual orientation and identity.

Since 2011, DW has been a member of the German employers' initiative Charta der Vielfalt (charter of diversity) which is committed to promoting diversity in the workplace.

With the establishment of the International Relations and Diversity department in November 2019, DW's management has made diversity a high priority and initiated change processes.

Our Code of Conduct describes the values we adhere to as part of our company culture and defines our responsibility towards our users and partners, society and the environment.

Sustainability

DW operates sustainably, by using resources efficiently, reducing its environmental footprint and getting involved in social issues.