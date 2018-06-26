Visit the new DW website

Afghanistan I Evakuierungsflug I Qatar Airline

DW: Family members of employees from Afghanistan evacuated

DW Uncensored Collection

DW, CPJ: Finding new ways to stand up for freedom of speech

DW Destination Culture Key Visual englisch

Destination Culture: DW's new multimedia format

Symbolbild I BigTech I Social Media

Deutsche Welle launches YouTube channel in Tamil

Wide shoot of WCCB conference center plenary hall at the 2019 Global Media Forum.

Save the date for 2022: Shaping tomorrow, now

Afghanistan

"International broadcasters have to keep the spotlight on Afghanistan"

Deutsche Welle Außenfassade

At the annual meeting of France Médias Monde and DW, CEO Marie-Christine Saragosse and Director General Peter Limbourg spoke about the importance of journalism in Afghanistan and joint European media projects.  

DW journalists from Afghanistan arrive in Germany

DW main entrance

After a treacherous journey to escape the Taliban, a group of Afghan DW correspondents and their families have arrived safely in Germany from Pakistan.  

Relative of DW journalist killed by the Taliban

Taliban fighters in Kabul

Journalists and their families are in grave danger in Afghanistan. The Taliban have no compunction about carrying out targeted killings as the case of a DW journalist shows.  

Corporate news

COP26: Environment and Hindi departments launch augmented reality format

Instagram Reels DW Environment and DW Hindi | Grandpa Filter

"How to chat to your grandad about climate change": The focus of the new Instagram Reels series is an unusual role switch with the help of an augmented reality filter.  

Belarus blocks online access to DW websites

Deutsche Welle Logo

In Belarus, access to the online offerings of DW, including all 32 languages, has been blocked. The Ministry of Communications and Informatization in Minsk announced access to several news portals has been limited.  

DW reporter receives Raif Badawi Award

Frankfurt | Alican Uludağ Journalist | Auszeichnung Raif Badawi Award

DW's Alican Uludağ has won this year's "Raif Badawi Award for courageous journalism." His exposure of corruption in Turkey has put him in the sights of pro-government media and the government.  

Ethiopian rights activist wins German Africa Prize 2021

Daniel Bekele

Ethiopian lawyer Daniel Bekele is the winner of the 2021 German Africa Prize.  

DW Africa on tour: Strong interest in the coverage of Bundestag election campaign in Deutsche Welle's African target regions

The journalists taking part in the DW Africa tour across Germany set off in Berlin.

The multilingual editorial team will set off on September 6 from Berlin on a week-long reporting tour of Germany.  

DW's Flipping the Script: Putting voters at the heart of political debates

DW Flipping the Script (Sendungslogo)

On August 20, DW launches Flipping the Script, a format which reverses the roles of typical political debates: Voters discuss while politicians sit in the audience, listen and ask questions.  

HER - Women in Asia series premiers on DW

DW Serie | HER - Women in Asia

From July 2, DW's new series HER – Women in Asia will be available progressively across DW platforms. The series portrays the lives and perspectives of diverse women from Asia.  

Symbolbild Journalismus & Recherche

DW Magyar: Deutsche Welle launches program in "old, new" broadcast language Hungarian

DW is expanding its journalistic offering with Hungarian as its 31st broadcast language.  

DW’s new trainees 2021-2022 introduce themselves

DW Gruppenbild Volos

Because of coronavirus, DW’s new trainees had to start later than normal. But they are still as motivated, creative and involved as all the other trainees that came before them. Let them introduce themselves to you!  

DW Documentary: A multilingual success story

DW Documentary YouTube

Exciting stories on a wide variety of topics from around the globe: DW brings viewers background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.  

New on TV and dw.com

Somaliland: Girls basketball team dreams of competing

Somaliland Mädchen Basketball Team

Somaliland's only female basketball team has long been struggling to play an international match. The girls' chance seems to have finally arrived – but disapproval from religious conservatives could still dash their hopes. DW's Mariel Müller reports.  

India's female lawyers fight for equality and basic rights

Pigeons fly past the dome of India's Supreme Court building in New Delhi

Being a female lawyer in India is tough. The judiciary skews heavily male, and the legal system isn't built to accommodate women. India's top judge has even called on female lawyers to demand they be given half of all jobs in the country's judiciary.  

A 'guest worker' reflects on her decision to go to Germany

Filiz Taskin wears a red cloak and a pendant while smiling outdoors, amid trees

Filiz Taskin was among the first wave of Turkish laborers to come to Germany under a landmark postwar agreement. Sixty years on, she tells DW how she feels about her life-changing decision.  

DW Akademie

New event series: "Constructive Journalism Dialogues: Dispatches from the field"  

DW Akademie Grafik - GKI Dialogues Constructive Journalism and Climate Change: More than bad news?

On November 18, DW Akademie in cooperation with the Constructive Institute (CI) and the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN), is hosting the second virtual event of the Constructive Journalism Dialogues.  

Social media analytics: A practical guidebook for journalists and other media professionals

MEDIA DEVELOPMENT: Social media analytics | A practical guidebook for journalists and other media professionals

This guidebook helps media professionals of small media houses develop a better understanding of how to use data for improving their social media performance. Available in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Urdu.  

The power of swarm intelligence: How Jiyu, Yeny and Olivia are inspiring other women

GKI-Projekt Colmena

An open-source software enables women in the Global South to stand up for equality and participation, even in the face of a pandemic. Colmena – Spanish for beehive – is a digital newsroom for community media outlets.  

Services

Weltzeit | Cover image cinemascope Weltzeit 2 | 2021

JUNE ISSUE

Local insight, global reach: Working in a strong network with partners 

Partnerships are at the heart of DW's international distribution. This English-language issue of Weltzeit explores some of the more than 4,000 partnerships worldwide.  

Global Media Forum
Portrait of Angela Merkel. The Federal Chancellor of Germany opened the 2021 conference with an important message on our responsibility for and the limitations of freedom.

GMF 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights of the 2021 Global Media Forum

Check out the highlights and top speakers that participated in the DW Global Media Forum 2021. We were honored to welcome these renowned voices from around the world to discuss "Disruption and Innovation".  

DW Freedom of Speech Award
DW Freedom of Speech Award Laureate 2021: Nigerian investigative journalist Tobore Ovuorie

Nigerian journalist Tobore Ovuorie awarded the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2021: 'On no account should we let our voice be silenced'

In a special award ceremony at the DW in Bonn, DW Director General Peter Limbourg honored the investigative journalist today as part of the Global Media Forum. Ovuorie is the seventh Freedom of Speech Award laureate.  

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2021 für Tobore Ovuorie

Freedom of Speech Award

DW Freedom of Speech Award

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored a media person or initiative that has shown outstanding promotion of freedom rights.  