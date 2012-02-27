Visit the new DW website

A vibrant world of opportunity

Welcome to Business and Sales

DW has built a tradition of success around the world based on reliable journalism and quality programming. Our philosophy for distribution is "think globally, act locally" and we rely on a global network of over 4,000 partners to implement this strategy. Whether it is television broadcast around the world in five languages, online, mobile and on-demand OTT content, or even shortwave radio, we provide our target audience of opinion-leaders and decision-makers with unbiased, reliable news and information.

Get in touch with us!

Would you like to expand your programming palette with DW? 

Our distribution representatives are happy to provide you with information about integrating the entire channel, individual programs, or even the possibility to work with DW on a co-production.

Rebroadcasting with AudioDepot

Only for professional radio stations/ broadcasters: Register for DW’s AudioDepot to get access to DW radio programming in 26 languages, all available as mp3-files.  

More Information and Links

The contact person who can help you  

Media Center  

Press releases  

FAQs  

  • Partnerlogos Business & Sales

    Global Network

    Our Partners

    Our global network of cooperations is an important and necessary requirement for international quality broadcasting and we value these partnerships highly. Meanwhile DW can call more than 4000 media stations worldwide its partner - for tv, radio, online, and mobile. Click through this gallery to find out who our premium partners are.

