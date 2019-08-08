The DW App - Independent news and information
The newest headlines and background reports right on your mobile device.
Key features
- Content in 30 languages
- Instant access to the latest news and headlines, live streams*, audio and video content
- Push notifications for Breaking News
- Offline mode**
- Text mode for low-bandwidth access
- Support for AirPlay on iOS devices
- Support for Chromecast on Android devices
*depending on your location the live stream offer might be restricted due to legal reasons
** download selected content on your device for times without mobile connection - WIFI connection recommended for download