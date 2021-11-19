 Is the re-posting of articles from dw.com permitted? | Frequently asked questions about DW′s online content | DW | 19.11.2021

Online

Is the re-posting of articles from dw.com permitted?

You are welcome to post article headlines and teasers on your website. Deutsche Welle allows and even encourages the sharing of content via the social media share button!

If you use Deutsche Welle article headlines and teasers on your website, please supply the link to the complete article at dw.com and name the source as dw.com or DW.
Unfortunately, DW cannot permit the publication of entire articles, videos or other content from our website on other websites—not even if DW is named as the source. (DW uses fixed URLs that are not changed so that users always have full access to the content they are interested in.)
Please inform DW if you want to publish one of a DW teaser on your website.
If you are interested in publishing certain DW content, please write to licensing@dw.com.
DW will handle each request individually, on a case-by-case basis..

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

