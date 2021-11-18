 I would like to apply for a job in Germany. Can you help me? | Questions and answers about DW as a media company | DW | 18.11.2021

Corporate

I would like to apply for a job in Germany. Can you help me?

Deutsche Welle does not provide support for jobs, internships, or study placements in Germany.

If you want to apply for a job at Deutsche Welle, please visit the "Careers" section (only in German) on our website for information on vacancies, traineeships, and apprenticeships.

If you are interested in an apprenticeship or career in Germany independent of DW, please contact the German Embassy in your country or learn about some other possibilities via the links below.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

