Corporate

I am interested in a Deutsche Welle traineeship. Whom should I contact?

DW offers many opportunities for media training. DW's media traineeship is a practice-oriented, multimedia program that prepares journalists for the challenges of careers in today's media.

If you are interested in applying for a media traineeship at Deutsche Welle, you can find everything you need to know on DW Akademie's website under Traineeship. Read through all the information and submit your application to the email address provided on the page. DW Akademie also offers internships, a master's degree and other media training opportunities. Go to the DW Akademie website to find out more. 

Current job offers at DW can be found on the corporate website under  "Careers" (only in German).

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

