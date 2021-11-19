 How can I receive Deutsche Welle on my TV? | Questions and answers about DW as a media company | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Corporate

How can I receive Deutsche Welle on my TV?

At dw.com/reception, you can find information on how to access DW’s multimedia services on your TV.

Deutsche Welle offers a range of information in multimedia formats and 30 languages, including high-quality journalistic content for television, radio, and the Internet. For distribution, we rely on a global satellite network, several thousand partner stations, and the Internet, which is where we offer our mobile content. In Africa and parts of Asia, we also broadcast on shortwave and continue to reach many people this way.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

DW recommends

Reception  

default

Online

Information about DW's online services and help with issues related to our website.  

default

Radio

Need help with radio reception? You are in the right place.  

default

TV

Are you looking for more information about DW's television programming? Click here!  

default

Mobile

Do you have questions about using DW's mobile services? We have answers.  