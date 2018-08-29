 Spectrum: Looking at Earth from above | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 31.08.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Looking at Earth from above

Will the UK win the space race and become the first European country with its own spaceport on European soil? Host Jessie Wingard meets an amateur radio operator connecting Earth with the International Space Station.

Audio anhören 29:59
Jetzt live
29:59 Min.

Spectrum: Looking at Earth from above

  

  

520 China Valentinstag am 20. Mai

Spectrum: An apple a day keeps the doctor away 24.08.2018

We take a look at how South Africa has become a world leader in penis transplants. Stem cell therapies – miracle cure or harmful to your health? We discuss mental health and climate change.

Belgien Liege Krankenhaus-Roboter namens Pepper

Spectrum: Robot for chronically ill children 17.08.2018

On today’s show – can a robot really stop loneliness for sick kids? We talk to a researcher behind a novel blood test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.