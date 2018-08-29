Spectrum: Looking at Earth from above  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Will the UK win the space race and become the first European country with its own spaceport on European soil? Host Jessie Wingard meets an amateur radio operator connecting Earth with the International Space Station.
We take a look at how South Africa has become a world leader in penis transplants. Stem cell therapies – miracle cure or harmful to your health? We discuss mental health and climate change.
On today’s show – can a robot really stop loneliness for sick kids? We talk to a researcher behind a novel blood test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.
