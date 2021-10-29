Queen Elizabeth II. ist die britische Königin. Damit ist sie sowohl Staatsoberhaupt Großbritanniens als auch Oberhaupt des 53 Länder umfassenden Staatenbundes Commonwealth of Nations.

Elizabeth wurde am 6. Februar 1952 Königin. Ihre Regentschaft ist somit die längste aller britischen Monarchen. Ihr vollständiger Titel lautet: "Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith".