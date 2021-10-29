Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Mehr Infos Okay
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II. ist die britische Königin. Damit ist sie sowohl Staatsoberhaupt Großbritanniens als auch Oberhaupt des 53 Länder umfassenden Staatenbundes Commonwealth of Nations.

Elizabeth wurde am 6. Februar 1952 Königin. Ihre Regentschaft ist somit die längste aller britischen Monarchen. Ihr vollständiger Titel lautet: "Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith".

October 12, 2021, London, England, United Kingdom: QUEEN ELIZABETH II is seen leaving Westminster Abbey attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion. (Credit Image: Â© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

Briten sorgen sich um die Queen 29.10.2021

Der Gesundheitszustand von Elizabeth II. beunruhigt die Menschen im Vereinigten Königreich. Die 95 Jahre alte Monarchin müsse sich weiter schonen, heißt es aus London.
Epstein investigation. File photo dated 12/6/19 of the Duke of York as he hosted a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace in London. A lawyer representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein has branded it outrageous that a year has passed since the Duke of York publicly promised to co-operate with the US authorities. Issue date: Friday November 20, 2020. Andrew - the Queen's second son - stepped down from public life on November 20 2019, following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:56705280

Bringt die Missbrauchsklage die Royals in Bedrängnis? 12.08.2021

Der britischen Königsfamilie droht ein weiterer Skandal: Prinz Andrew wird wegen sexuellen Missbrauchs verklagt. Wie groß ist der Schaden für die Royals?
Zitattafel Prof. Dr. Alexander Görlach zu Demokratie

Görlach Global: Die britische Monarchie sollte mit Elizabeth II. enden 07.08.2021

Das Nebeneinander von Parlament, Verfassung und König passt nicht zu einer modernen Demokratie. Insofern wäre der bevorstehende Generationswechsel im Buckingham Palast eine gute Gelegenheit, meint Alexander Görlach.
HMS Queen Elizabeth. The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives back at Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire URN:59878067

Corona-Ausbruch auf britischem Flugzeugträger 14.07.2021

Auf dem neuen britischen Flugzeugträger "HMS Queen Elizabeth" sind etwa 100 Besatzungsmitglieder positiv auf Corona getestet worden. Ein Abbruch des aktuellen Einsatzes sei nicht geplant, teilte die Royal Navy mit.
22.05.21 *** HMS Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth II meeting personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea. Picture date: Saturday May 22, 2021. See PA story ROYAL Carrier. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:59931617

"HMS Queen Elizabeth" - Namensgeberin besucht Flugzeugträger 22.05.2021

Hoher Besuch vor der großen Fahrt: Die britische Königin Elizabeth II. hat einen neuen, nach ihr benannten Flugzeugträger inspiziert.
Die britische Königin Elizabeth II. hält eine Rede vom Thron im House of Lords im Palace of Westminster während sie das Gesetzgebungsprogramm der Regierung für die kommende Sitzungsperiode bei der Eröffnung des britischen Parlaments umreißt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Queen Elizabeth II. wieder in der Öffentlichkeit 11.05.2021

Königin Elizabeth II. hat die neue Sitzungsperiode des Parlaments eröffnet. Bei ihrem ersten öffentlichen Auftritt seit der Beisetzung von Prinz Philip stellte sie die Pläne der konservativen Regierung vor.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception at St James's Palace, London on October 21, 2019, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Cruse Bereavement Care. - Cruse Bereavement Care was founded in 1959 as the Cruse Clubs Counselling Service for Widows and their Families, run by a small band of dedicated volunteers. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

10 Fakten zu Queen Elizabeth 20.04.2021

Königin Elizabeth II. ist 95 Jahre alt. Der letzte Geburtstag war ein besonders stiller, denn Prinz Philip ist nicht mehr an ihrer Seite. Hier sind wissenswerte Fakten rund um die Monarchin.
VARIOUS CITIES - APRIL 17: Tributes sit against a fence on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. The Duke of Edinburgh travelled extensively during his Royal Naval service. As Prince Consort to HM Queen Elizabeth II he visited 144 countries, he was fluent in French and German. The youth scheme he set up in 1956, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, is now held in 143 different countries. The Duke died, age 99, at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2021, and his funeral is held today, also at Windsor. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In Bildern: Abschied von Prinz Philip 17.04.2021

Die Corona-Pandemie sorgte für Schlichtheit: 30 Trauergäste durften an der Beisetzung Prinz Philips teilnehmen, die nach seinen Wünschen gestaltet wurde.
April 22, 2018 - London, England, United Kingdom - Daily life is pictured as the sun shines, WIndsor on April 22, 2018. St George s Chapel at Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The town, which gives its name to the Royal Family, is ready for the events as the shops started to sell the official merchandise of the pair. London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 20180422_zaa_n230_793 Copyright: Imago/Zumapress/A. Pezzali

St. George's Chapel - ein würdiges Grab für Prinz Philip 17.04.2021

Fast alle Trauerfeiern der britischen Königsfamilie werden in St. George's abgehalten. Ein historischer Ort, an dem jetzt auch Prinz Philip ruht.
09.04.21 *** A youngster lays a floral tribute at the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London on April 9, 2021 after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. - Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

So soll Prinz Philips Trauerfeier ablaufen 12.04.2021

Der verstorbene Prinz Philip wollte kein Staatsbegräbnis, sondern eine Zeremonie im kleinen Kreis. 30 Personen stehen auf der Gästeliste.
The Death Gun Salute is fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to mark the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Parade Ground, Woolwich Barracks in central London on April 10, 2021, the day after his death at the age of 99. - Military guns will be fired across Britain and sporting events will fall silent on Saturday as part of worldwide tributes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP)

Briten nehmen Abschied von Prinz Philip 10.04.2021

Mehrere Royals statten der Queen Besuche ab. Die zeigt sich nach dem schweren Schlag "zutiefst betrübt", aber gefasst. Ob es bei der Trauerfeier für Philip zur Aussöhnung zwischen Harry und dem Rest der Familie kommt?
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 8: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives for his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond on June 8, 2015 in London, England. Prince Philip, officially opened and was shown round the new art, drama and dance facilities at the further education college which offers up to 2,000 courses. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Prinz Philip im Alter von 99 Jahren gestorben 09.04.2021

Als eines der größten Mitglieder der britischen Königsfamilie war Prinz Philip kaum zu übersehen - als Gatte von Königin Elizabeth II. musste er sich jedoch oft zurücknehmen. Ein Rückblick auf sein bewegtes Leben.
Charlie Hebdo Cover Queen Meghan

"Charlie Hebdo" karikiert Meghan Markle als George Floyd 16.03.2021

Die Karikatur der Satirezeitung "Charlie Hebdo" zeigt die Queen mit dem Knie auf Meghans Hals. Der Vergleich mit dem Tod von George Floyd sorgt für Wirbel.

In this image taken from video and made available by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II addresses the nation and the Commonwealth from Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Sunday April 5, 2020. Queen Elizabeth II made a rare address, calling on Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time”. (Buckingham Palace via AP) |

Queen nimmt Rassismusvorwürfe von Harry und Meghan ernst 09.03.2021

Rassistische Bemerkungen und mangelnde Hilfsbereitschaft haben Harry und Meghan in einem Interview der königlichen Familie vorgeworfen. Jetzt hat die Queen reagiert - und sie zeigt sich versöhnlich.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) wait for the carriage carrying Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank to pass at the start of the procession after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Buckingham-Palast: Prinz Philip erfolgreich am Herzen operiert 04.03.2021

Der 99-Jährige wird in der Bartholomew's-Klinik in London behandelt, einem renommierten Herzzentrum. Wenn alles gut verläuft, darf Prinz Philip in einigen Tagen wieder zurück zu seiner Queen.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prinz Harry erklärt finalen Rückzug 19.02.2021

Knapp ein Jahr nach ihrem Abschied aus dem Königshaus ist es amtlich: Harry und Meghan sind keine Royals im klassischen Sinne mehr. Laut Buckingham-Palast ist der harte Schnitt vollzogen.
Weitere Inhalte anzeigen