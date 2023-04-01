  1. Ir para o conteúdo
Bundesliga: Tuchel tem mãos para o Ferrari da Baviera?

António Deus
há 2 horas

O treinador alemão estreou-se no comando do Bayern Munique e venceu o "Der Klassiker" frente ao Borussia Dortmund (4-2). Tuchel quer ganhar o triplete: Bundesliga, Taça da Alemanha e Liga dos Campeões. Conseguirá fazer história no Bayern Munique?

https://p.dw.com/p/4PeQZ
Angola Jose Eduardo dos Santos mit Joao Lourenco

JLo: "JES foi um estadista que soube interpretar o povo"

Direitos Humanoshá 12 horas
Angola

Protestos em Angola só vão parar quando JLo deixar o poder

Políticahá 22 horas
Moçambique

"Desmobilização da última base não depende da RENAMO"

Políticahá 15 horas
Guiné-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau Agnelo Regala Partei PAIGC

Listas entregues em Bissau: PAIGC forma coligação eleitoral

Políticahá 13 horas
África

Ruanda: Ativistas feministas pressionam pelo fim do sexismo

Igualdade de génerohá 23 horas
Europa

Deutschland Bundesliga Bayern Müchen gegen Borsussia Dortmund

Bundesliga | Jornada 26: Autogolo anedótico desmorona Dortmund na Allianz Arena

Futebol1 de abril de 20237 fotos
