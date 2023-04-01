Bundesliga: Tuchel tem mãos para o Ferrari da Baviera?

FutebolAlemanhaBundesliga: Tuchel tem mãos para o Ferrari da Baviera?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFutebolAlemanhaAntónio Deushá 2 horashá 2 horasO treinador alemão estreou-se no comando do Bayern Munique e venceu o "Der Klassiker" frente ao Borussia Dortmund (4-2). Tuchel quer ganhar o triplete: Bundesliga, Taça da Alemanha e Liga dos Campeões. Conseguirá fazer história no Bayern Munique?https://p.dw.com/p/4PeQZPublicidade