Natur und UmweltUganda

Uganda: Mülltaucher im Viktoriasee

Julius Mugambwa | Julia Mielke
20. November 2023

Trotz Ugandas Beschränkungen für bestimmte Kunststoffe landet immer mehr Plastikmüll im Viktoriasee. Jetzt arbeitet eine lokale Initiative daran, ihn zu säubern. Sie bildet auch junge Taucher aus, die helfen, den Müll aus dem See zu holen.

