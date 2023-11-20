Uganda: Mülltaucher im Viktoriasee

Natur und UmweltUgandaUganda: Mülltaucher im ViktoriaseeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNatur und UmweltUgandaJulius Mugambwa | Julia Mielke20.11.202320. November 2023Trotz Ugandas Beschränkungen für bestimmte Kunststoffe landet immer mehr Plastikmüll im Viktoriasee. Jetzt arbeitet eine lokale Initiative daran, ihn zu säubern. Sie bildet auch junge Taucher aus, die helfen, den Müll aus dem See zu holen.https://p.dw.com/p/4YsjDAnzeige