Spectrum: You sound emotional  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
We human beings make a lot of strange sounds with our mouths, and if you listen carefully, a lot of them are just PACKED with emotional meaning. Join us in-studio as we recreate a very interesting study.
Versenden
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Tumblr
VZ
Mr. Wong
Xing
Newsvine
Digg
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3EKZ4
We human beings make a lot of strange sounds with our mouths, and if you listen carefully, a lot of them are just PACKED with emotional meaning. Join us in-studio as we recreate a very interesting study.
You'll read some pretty nasty news in the coming decade about cancer swallowing a record number of victims. That is unavoidable. The good news: Two in every five cases are preventable.
At the biggest sweets trade fair in the world, you'd be surprised how many people are fighting against sugar. Where are sugar lovers in the modern-day manifestation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory?
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Datenschutz |
Impressum |
Kontakt
| Mobile Version