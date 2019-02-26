 Spectrum: You sound emotional | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 01.03.2019

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: You sound emotional

We human beings make a lot of strange sounds with our mouths, and if you listen carefully, a lot of them are just PACKED with emotional meaning. Join us in-studio as we recreate a very interesting study.

Spectrum: You sound emotional

  

Spectrum: You sound emotional  

