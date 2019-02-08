 Spectrum: Where has all the sugar gone? | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 08.02.2019

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Mehr Infos Okay
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Where has all the sugar gone?

At the biggest sweets trade fair in the world, you'd be surprised how many people are fighting against sugar. Where are sugar lovers in the modern-day manifestation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory?

Audio anhören 30:00
Jetzt live
30:00 Min.

Spectrum: Where has all the sugar gone?

   

WWW-Links

RSS Feed  

iTunes

Audio und Video zum Thema

Spectrum: Where has all the sugar gone?  

Mehr zum Thema

American Football Indianapolis Colts - Miami Dolphins

Spectrum: It hurts to let your football team down 18.01.2019

How can professional athletes who cause their team to lose by their blunders be helped? Also, can snail slime make us prettier? And we talk about asbestos, a very dangerously fine dust.

Santa Claus

Spectrum: The true physics message of Christmas 28.12.2018

What would you do if you got a text message from an elf — an elf who says Santa doesn't use ANY magic. And this elf invites you to meet him to show you proof of how it all goes down on the 24th.