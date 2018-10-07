 Spectrum: Shaken | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 12.10.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Shaken

How do you "graduate" astronaut school? We ask Europe's newest astronaut. Also, the strange story of a roaring Himalayan flood, and what you should do in the event of a tsunami.

Spectrum: Shaken

  

Spectrum: Shaken  

