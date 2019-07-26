 Spectrum: Science on the move | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 26.07.2019

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Mehr Infos Okay
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Science on the move

On the ground, up in the air, and in the belly of a barge — science is everywhere. Zip around with us to as we dip into batteries, inhale some helium and look inside a robot's brain.

Audio anhören 29:59

Spectrum: Science on the move

  

WWW-Links

RSS Feed  

iTunes

Audio und Video zum Thema

Spectrum: Science on the move  

Mehr zum Thema

Deutschland Bonn Conor Dillon und Gabriel Borrud auf Tier e-Scooter

Spectrum: Science on the move 26.07.2019

On the ground, up in the air, and in the belly of a barge — science is everywhere. Zip around with us to as we dip into batteries, inhale some helium and look inside a robot's brain.

Vollmond und Wolken

Spectrum: Do you want to live on the moon? 19.07.2019

Look up at the moon when you get a chance. Because this will be the last decade where you can say, "There's no one up there right now." Join as we take a look at a barrage of lunar activity that'll happen in the next few years.

Kind am Zebrastreifen Schulweg Auto

Spectrum: Self-driving carnage 05.07.2019

Drive into a child, or swerve and hit two grandparents? Such horrendously difficult choices will soon be programmed into ours cars. Cast your own vote in this moral bloodbath of an episode.