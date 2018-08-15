Spectrum: Robot for chronically ill children  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
On today’s show – can a robot really stop loneliness for sick kids? We talk to a researcher behind a novel blood test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.
We hear from the first 'test tube baby' 40 years later, find hot and bothered Germans (who also sit too much), long live the vanishing king penguin, and the sound of our sun.
If Marijuana can make old mice brains younger, does that work with humans too? What is the point of monogamy if our instincts tell us to have sex with as many people as possible? And can robots help us fall asleep?
