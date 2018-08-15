 Spectrum: Robot for chronically ill children | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 17.08.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Robot for chronically ill children

On today’s show – can a robot really stop loneliness for sick kids? We talk to a researcher behind a novel blood test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Audio anhören 30:00
Jetzt live
30:00 Min.

17.08.2018

