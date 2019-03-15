 Spectrum: My computer and me | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 15.03.2019

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: My computer and me

Addicted to your smartphone? Just wait 'til you hear about what's coming next. Come follow us through the terrifying arc of personal computing.

Audio anhören 30:00

Spectrum: My computer and me

  

Spectrum: My computer and me  

Bonn - Conor Dillon und Gabriel Borrud im Arithmeum Bonn

Symbolbild - Unterwegs Musik hoeren

