 Spectrum: Lettuce celebrate food! | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 21.09.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Lettuce celebrate food!

On the show: Can obesity induced inflammation reduce your ability to taste? How much CO² does one sandwich produce? You’ll be surprised.

Spectrum: Lettuce celebrate food!

    

