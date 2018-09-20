Spectrum: Lettuce celebrate food!  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
On the show: Can obesity induced inflammation reduce your ability to taste? How much CO² does one sandwich produce? You’ll be surprised.
On this week’s show, it’s been 90 years since the first antibiotic, penicillin, was discovered. We’re going to take the occasion to talk about bacterial resistance, and what may be the future of antibiotics.
Will the UK win the space race and become the first European country with its own spaceport on European soil? Host Jessie Wingard meets an amateur radio operator connecting Earth with the International Space Station.
We take a look at how South Africa has become a world leader in penis transplants. Stem cell therapies – miracle cure or harmful to your health? We discuss mental health and climate change.
