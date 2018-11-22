 Spectrum: Goodbye | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 23.11.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Goodbye

How artificial intelligence is seeping into peculiar corners of medicine, why we should keep an early eye out for dementia, and DW science's Fabian Schmidt bids farewell to his beloved Scottish Terrier.

30:00 Min.

Spectrum: Goodbye

  

