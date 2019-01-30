Spectrum: Frozen

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
In the heart of winter (at least in the northern hemisphere), we take a look this week at what the cold does to our bodies. Can it possibly be good for us to be exposed to -196 degrees Celsius?
How can professional athletes who cause their team to lose by their blunders be helped? Also, can snail slime make us prettier? And we talk about asbestos, a very dangerously fine dust.
What would you do if you got a text message from an elf — an elf who says Santa doesn't use ANY magic. And this elf invites you to meet him to show you proof of how it all goes down on the 24th.
