 Spectrum: Clean up after yourself | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 29.11.2019

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Mehr Infos Okay
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Clean up after yourself

Plug your nose, folks, because "poop streak science" goes well beyond the toilet bowl. Also, we plunge into the data (and psychology) of German "flings" and make an appeal for a bit – just a bit – of quiet.

Woman cleaning toilet

  

Audio und Video zum Thema

Spectrum: Clean up after yourself  

Mehr zum Thema

Deutschland - Öffentliche Toiletten

Spectrum: Clean up after yourself 29.11.2019

Plug your nose, folks, because "poop streak science" goes well beyond the toilet bowl. Also, we plunge into the data (and psychology) of German "flings" and make an appeal for a bit – just a bit – of quiet.

Symbolbild Frauen mit Afroperücken

Spectrum: Hands and feet 11.10.2019

You know what's better than five fingers? Six. We look at this strange new research and talk to a "polydactyl" himself. Also, go barefoot, but then put some shoes on to meet a young German woman with "foot phobia."

Symbolbild Frauen mit Afroperücken

Spectrum: Hands and feet 11.10.2019

You know what's better than five fingers? Six. We look at this strange new research and talk to a "polydactyl" himself. Also, go barefoot, but then put some shoes on to meet a young German woman with "foot phobia."