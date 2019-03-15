Spectrum: Buzzing and flapping  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
On this week’s show, it’s all about bugs and birds. Is it end times for entomology, the study of insects? Can high-frequency, loud electronic music be used as mosquito spray? And, are European crows racist?
Addicted to your smartphone? Just wait 'til you hear about what's coming next. Come follow us through the terrifying arc of personal computing.
We human beings make a lot of strange sounds with our mouths, and if you listen carefully, a lot of them are just PACKED with emotional meaning. Join us in-studio as we recreate a very interesting study.
