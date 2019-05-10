Spectrum: But I've only had 5 beers!  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
It's "Action Week Alcohol" in Germany, so join us in-studio as we take "Das Quiz." Also, we hear from the author of a study that shows women perform cognitively better as the temperature in a room rises.
Like destroying things? We all do. So much so that scientists in Europe are planning a 100-kilometer mega-project to destroy the smallest things possible. Plus, a gigantic natural disaster is boiling in Germany's belly.
On this week’s show, it’s all about bugs and birds. Is it end times for entomology, the study of insects? Can high-frequency, loud electronic music be used as mosquito spray? And, are European crows racist?
