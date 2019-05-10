 Spectrum: But I′ve only had 5 beers! | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 31.05.2019

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: But I've only had 5 beers!

It's "Action Week Alcohol" in Germany, so join us in-studio as we take "Das Quiz." Also, we hear from the author of a study that shows women perform cognitively better as the temperature in a room rises.

Audio anhören 30:00

Spectrum: But I've only had 5 beers!

    

Audio und Video zum Thema

Spectrum: But I've only had 5 beers!  

