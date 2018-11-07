 Spectrum: Bi bi | Podcast Wissenschaft | DW | 09.11.2018

Podcast Wissenschaft

Spectrum: Bi bi

Half of young British people say they're bisexually inclined, how to become a Jedi warrior right here on planet Earth, and why China's "artificial moons" might be artificial science.

Spectrum: Bi bi

   

