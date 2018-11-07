Spectrum: Bi bi  

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unser Angebot für Sie zu verbessern. Mehr Informationen dazu finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Half of young British people say they're bisexually inclined, how to become a Jedi warrior right here on planet Earth, and why China's "artificial moons" might be artificial science.
Drive into a child, or swerve and hit two grandparents? Such horrendously difficult choices will soon be programmed into ours cars. Cast your own vote in this moral bloodbath of an episode.
DW reports from a special conference in Bochum, where experts from around Germany - and Europe - met to discuss the psychological dimension of diabetes. Why is it so hard to live with this metabolic disease?
How do you "graduate" astronaut school? We ask Europe's newest astronaut. Also, the strange story of a roaring Himalayan flood, and what you should do in the event of a tsunami.
