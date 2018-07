Podcast Wissenschaft

Podcast Wissenschaft: Spectrum - Marijuana, sex, soccer and sleep

If Marijuana can make old mice brains younger, does that work with humans too? What is the point of monogamy if our instincts tell us to have sex with as many people as possible? And can robots help us fall asleep?

Audio anhören 30:00 Jetzt live 30:00 Min. Spectrum: Marijuana, sex, soccer and sleep

WWW-Links

Audio und Video zum Thema