WirtschaftDeutschland

Digitale Zukunft und Klimaproblem Landwirtschaft - MADE

31. Oktober 2023

Ein mobiles Bezahlsystem aus Indien kommt auch in Europa gut an. Wie der Reisanbau in Indien zum Problem für die Wasserversorgung wird. Was spanische Orangenbauer gegen die Dürre entwickeln. Und: warum Lachgas eine Gefahr für das Klima ist.

Weitere Inhalte zu Wirtschaft aus Europa

Persischer Golf | Ölanlage Tanadschib von Saudi Aramco

Ölpreisschock wie 1973?

Der Konflikt zwischen Israel und der Hamas könnte der Weltwirtschaft massiv schaden.
Wirtschaft27. Oktober 202302:23 Min.
Made Sendung für den 05.09.2023. DigiEuro

Digitaler Euro – das Ende des Bargelds?

Der digitale Euro kommt spätestens 2026. Was bringt der E-Euro und wird das Bargeld abgeschafft?
Wirtschaft7. September 202302:03 Min.
Rinder auf einer Weide im Staat Sao Paulo

Ringen um größte Freihandelszone der Welt

Was würde ein Abkommen zwischen der EU und den Mercosur-Staaten für den Handel mit Rindfleisch bedeuten?
Wirtschaft18. Juli 202302:28 Min.
Mehr Inhalte zu Wirtschaft weltweit

DW Sendung | Made in Germany 26.09.2023

Grüner fliegen mit Öko-Kerosin

Neue Kraftstoffe sollen das Fliegen klimafreundlicher machen. Was ist dran an dem Versprechen?
Wirtschaft28. September 202307:23 Min.
Made Sendung für den 05.09.2023. Degrowth

Degrowth: Wachstum stoppen für die Umwelt?

Degrowth bedeutet, das Wachstum zu verringern, um den Planeten zu retten. Aber geht das überhaupt?
Wirtschaft8. September 202308:05 Min.
Doku YT Plan KW 14 Auflaufsmodell Supermarkt?

Auslaufmodell Supermarkt?

Jahrzehntelang beherrschten große Supermarktketten den globalen Lebensmittelmarkt.
Wirtschaft4. September 202342:35 Min.
Mehr aus dieser Sendung

DW Sendung MADE vom 24.10.2023 | Lithium

Lithium aus Deutschland - der Weg aus der Abhängigkeit?

Deutschland will Lithium aus Wasser extrahieren und so unabhängig werden.
Technik25. Oktober 202303:58 Min.
DW Sendung MADE vom 24.10.2023 | Streik

Weiter Streik in Hollywood

Schauspieler verlassen Studios und legen Hollywood lahm. Einigung wie bei Autoren nicht in Sicht.
Wirtschaft25. Oktober 202305:42 Min.
Fernsteuerung, Made

Von Tür zu Tür - ferngesteuert statt autonom

Autonomes Fahren ist in Deutschland noch nicht zugelassen. Aber vielleicht geht es ferngesteuert.
Wirtschaft16. Oktober 202304:43 Min.
Über diese Sendung

DW Made in Germany Sendungslogo Composite

Made in Germany — Das Wirtschaftsmagazin

Wie wir arbeiten, was wir verdienen, wie wir leben – die Wirtschaft verändert sich rasant. MADE in Germany schaut auf Chancen und Risiken der Digitalisierung.

Made in Germany