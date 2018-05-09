 Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 10.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan?

Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban?

USA gegen Iran (Fotolia/le0nmd)

DW: Tensions between Washington and Tehran are likely to increase after US President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Iranian nuclear deal. Several reports claim that Iran is sending Afghans to fight for its ally President Bashar Assad in Syria. Do you think the Iranian government would also try to put the US under pressure by increasing support for Islamists in Afghanistan?

Michael Kugelman: Tehran has already provided modest, episodic levels of military support to the Taliban in Afghanistan. It has sent some small arms shipments to the Taliban, and according to Afghan officials provided training to some Afghan units. Iran's motivations for doing so are varied, and they range from wanting to undercut the US to putting the Taliban in a better position to fight the self-proclaimed "Islamic State" (IS), an organization that worries Iran a lot and is no friend of the Taliban.

Iran could well seek to retaliate against the US for withdrawing from the nuclear deal by ramping up this support to the Taliban. Trump's decision to pull out from the deal gives Iran the perfect pretext to increase its support to America's main enemy in Afghanistan. It's a relatively cost-free way for Iran to push back against the US.

Read more:

Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal: How the world reacted

Social media shows a divided Iran after Trump withdraws US from nuclear deal

Iran nuclear deal: Germany's special role and plans

Michael Kugelman (C. David Owen Hawxhurst / WWICS)

Kugelman: 'Kabul will need to be creative about how it keeps working with Tehran despite the sanctions regime'

Should the US decide to take military action against Iran, can Washington also use Afghan soil against Tehran?

Tehran has long feared this scenario, but it's not a likely prospect. I can't imagine the Afghans would let the US use Afghan soil to attack Iran. Kabul would have to realize that such a move would invite Iran to retaliate by ramping up all types of destabilizing behavior in Afghanistan, including intensified support to the Taliban. And that's clearly not an outcome that Kabul would want.

The capacity for the Americans to strike Iran from Afghanistan is definitely there, given the air bases and personnel on the ground in Afghanistan. But I imagine if the US does strike Iran militarily, it would have aircraft scrambled from elsewhere and use them to stage limited, targeted strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

As Washington is Kabul's major international ally, what impact will the current US-Iran hostility have on relations between Afghanistan and Iran?

Given how dependent Kabul is on Washington, it cannot afford to anger America by flouting the US sanctions regime on Iran. At the same time, its strong need for Iran's economic support will necessitate continued cooperation. Kabul will need to be creative about how it keeps working with Tehran despite the sanctions regime.

Read more:

Khorasan – Examining a jihadist myth

Iranians show solidarity with Afghan neighbors after Kabul attack
Watch video 01:53

US' Iran deal U-turn worries trading partners

But the renewed US sanctions on Iran may negatively impact joint Afghanistan-Iran economic projects.

I'm sure there will be some sort of chilling effect. At the very least, the Chabahar port transport corridor project intended to be developed with both India and Afghanistan will face new challenges. The big question, not just for Kabul but also for New Delhi, is how much flexibility there will be to engage with Iran despite the new sanctions regime. To be sure, in the period prior to the Iran deal, many countries managed to find ways to do business with Iran despite the sanctions. And let's face it — many countries will want to keep doing business with Tehran now, given how attractive an economic partner energy-rich Iran is, and they'll find ways to do it.

Read more: Can India challenge China with new Iranian Chabahar Port?

Will Iran's regional role change after the renewed US pressure?

I think the question is less how Iran's role will change and more how the region's engagement with Iran will change. If the Afghans and Indians scale back their economic engagements with Iran, this could lead to some major geopolitical shifts that include Tehran reaching out more to Pakistan. Iran could well consider contributing to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This would make India unhappy, and it would further sharpen what will most certainly be a more intensified Saudi-Iranian rivalry.

The one big question about a changing Iranian role in the region is the Afghanistan question. Will Iran's role in Afghanistan change from spoiler to all-out destabilizer? If it does indeed decide to ramp up its military support to the Taliban in a big way, then America's warfighting efforts in Afghanistan will become even more challenging than they already are.

Read more: 'Iran cannot portray itself as victim of terrorism'

Michael Kugelman is a senior associate for South and Southeast Asia at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars.

The interview was conducted by Masood Saifullah.

  • Afghan refugees returning from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    Returning to an uncertain future

    The International Organization of Migration (IOM) has reported that between 19 and 25 November, thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Iran. The IOM said the mass-migration is being caused by deteriorating protection space in Iran. Here hundreds of Afghan refugees are seen crossing the border at Islam Qala, Herat Province in western Afghanistan.

  • Afghan refugees return from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    A lonely road

    According to the IOM, 89 percent of the refugees deported between 19 and 25 November were individuals, out of which the majority were single men. Only seven single female deportees were registered during this time.

  • Afghan refugees return from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    Protecting the old, sick and vulnerable

    Afghan migrants are facing harsh winter temperatures. The IOM provided post-arrival assistance to over 750 vulnerable groups from November 19-25. Included were 127 unaccompanied children, 80 people who needed medical assistance, and 15 unaccompanied elderly. According to the UN, last week 90,000 displaced people received humanitarian assistance and winterization support across Afghanistan.

  • Afghan refugees return from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    Mistreatment in Iran?

    This man told DW that his legs were beaten with a spiked stick in Iran before he was deported. He said he had proper documents to work in Iran, but was sent back anyway. Mohammad Afkhami Rashidi, an official at the Iranian consulate in Herat, told DW that Iran has "no aggressive policies against Afghan refugees being deported" and only wants to "legally regulate the residence of foreigners."

  • Afghan refugees return from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    Left out in the cold with no way home

    This unnamed deportee told DW that he was held at a detention center for 12 days and forced to work and pay for his departure. "It's cold and I am freezing," he said. "In the end I sold my phone and they let me out. Now I am here at the border and I do not even have money to drive to my own province."

  • Afghan refugees return from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    Refugees as political pawns?

    Afghan refugees say host countries use them as "political pressure." The UN said in a report that return rates are influenced by a "number of political and security factors" in Afghanistan and neighboring host countries. Iran, Afghanistan and the UN have an agreement saying that returns should be "voluntary, supportive and timely" and that "returnees" should have access to "basic services."

  • Afghan refugees return from Iran (DW/S. Tanha)

    Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

    Coming back to a tough life

    The IOM estimates that in 2017, a total of approximately 560,000 Afghans could return from Pakistan and Iran. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a recent report that 900,000 internally displaced people are currently living in camps in inhumane conditions across Afghanistan and around 3.3 million Afghans will need humanitarian assistance next year.

    Author: Reza Shirmohammadi, Shoib Tanha Shokran


DW recommends

Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal: How the world reacted

Germany, France, the UK and the EU called on Iran to stay committed to the accord after Donald Trump said the US would withdraw, while Trump's Middle Eastern allies praised his decision. DW rounds up the key reactions. (09.05.2018)  

Social media shows a divided Iran after Trump withdraws US from nuclear deal

President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the nuclear agreement sparked heated debate among Iranians online. Some declared the move would #MakeIranGreatAgain, while others lamented potential effects on daily life. (09.05.2018)  

Iran nuclear deal: Germany's special role and plans

The historical connections between Berlin and Tehran make Germany a strong supporter of the nuclear deal. Now Germany is set to help lead the response of the other signatories after Trump's decision to pull the US out. (08.05.2018)  

Khorasan – Examining a jihadist myth

What is the significance of Khorasan for the jihadist organizations like "Islamic State" and the Taliban? DW looks at the historical and religious import of a geographical area that once covered many present-day nations. (25.07.2016)  

Can India challenge China with new Iranian Chabahar Port?

A new India-sponsored port in southeastern Iran has the potential to flood Central Asia and Afghanistan with Indian goods. Pakistan is watching with concern and China may have a new economic rival in the region. (05.12.2017)  

Iranians show solidarity with Afghan neighbors after Kabul attack

The recent bomb attack in Kabul has affected many Iranians, who are showing solidarity with their neighbors on social media. But will this extend to Afghan refugees who are made to feel unwelcome in Iran? (01.06.2017)  

'Iran cannot portray itself as victim of terrorism'

Political analyst Paulo Casaca tells DW the attacks on Iran's parliament and Khomeini's mausoleum are a result of Iran's own policy of supporting militant groups - both Shiite and Sunni - in the region. (08.06.2017)  

Afghan refugees forced to take a freezing journey back from Iran

Afghan refugees are being forced back to their war-torn homeland from neighboring countries, mostly from Iran. A recent UN report says over 4,000 Afghan refugees were deported from Iran last week alone. (06.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US' Iran deal U-turn worries trading partners  

Related content

USA PK Präsident Donald Trump zum Atomabkommen mit Iran

Opinion: Trump's Iran nuclear deal exit dangerous for the world 08.05.2018

Donald Trump's Iran nuclear deal withdrawal is his most pernicious foreign policy decision yet and a huge blow for trans-Atlantic ties. It also raises the stakes for another looming nuclear showdown, says Michael Knigge.

Karlspreis 2018 zu Aachen | Emmanuel Macron, Präsident Frankreich | DW-Interview

French President Emmanuel Macron for broader Iran deal 09.05.2018

While calling the US decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal a "mistake," French President Macron told DW he is for an expanded deal with Tehran. He also said Europe is in charge of saving multilateralism.

Pakistan Waziristan Armee Infanterie ARCHIV

Husain Haqqani: 'Pakistani military fears ethno-linguistic identities' 09.05.2018

Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, is a fierce critic of his country's military establishment. In a DW interview, Haqqani calls for a "reimagining" of Pakistan's Islamic state ideology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 