Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal: how the world reacted

Germany, France and the UK remain committed to upholding the Iran nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to withdraw the United States from the accord, a joint statement provided by British Prime Minister Theresa May's office on Tuesday read.

In the statement, the three countries requested the US not obstruct other nations as they attempt to implement the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They also urged Iran to "show restraint" and continue fulfilling its own obligations.

Read more: Iran nuclear deal: Germany's special role and plans

Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief who helps supervise the way Iran and the six world powers implement the deal and settle any disputes, also reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to the deal.

"The European Union is determined to act in accordance with its security interests and to protect its economic investments," she told reporters in Rome. In a message directed at Iran, Mogherini said: "Do not let anyone dismantle this agreement. It is one of the biggest achievements diplomacy has ever delivered, and we have built this together."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would remain in the international accord, but said that in "exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty."

Read more: What is the Iran nuclear deal?

Watch video 11:38 Share 'Europe is key' to survival of Iran deal Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2xOVF 'Europe is key' to survival of Iran deal

US politicians divided

Congressional leaders in the United States are split on Trump's decision from the Iran nuclear deal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Iran deal was a "deeply flawed agreement" and shares Trump's commitment that "Iran should never be able to acquire or develop a nuclear weapon."

Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House of Representatives, hailed Trump's decision, saying that "from the beginning, the Obama-era Iran deal was deeply flawed."

Conversely, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it appears the Trump administration has no plan going forward. Additionally, Bob Menendez, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said the withdrawal "makes it more likely Iran will restart its nuclear weapons program."

In a rare move, former US President Barack Obama, whose administration negotiated the current deal, called Trump's decision "misguided" in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

"The reality is clear. The JCPOA is working — that is a view shared by our European allies, independent experts, and the current US Secretary of Defense. The JCPOA is in America's interest — it has significantly rolled back Iran's nuclear program," Obama said.

"In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next. But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America's credibility, and puts us at odds with the world's major powers."

Read more: Opinion: Trump's Iran nuclear deal exit dangerous for the world

Praise from the Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump's "historic move," calling the deal a "recipe for disaster, a disaster for our region, a disaster for the peace of the world."

Israel is a close ally of the United States and Netanyahu was previously in favor of scrapping the deal. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two other US allies, praised Trump's announcement.

"Iran used economic gains from the lifting of sanctions to continue its activities to destabilise the region, particularly by developing ballistic missiles and supporting terrorist groups in the region," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted that the accord "would have led to a regional nuclear race with little trust in Iran's intentions."

Watch video 26:03 Share The Day with Brent Goff: Art of Killing the Deal Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/1HvbH The Day with Brent Goff: Art of Killing the Deal

dv/se (AP, Reuters)