 French President Emmanuel Macron for broader Iran deal | News | DW | 09.05.2018
News

French President Emmanuel Macron for broader Iran deal

While calling the US decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal a "mistake," French President Macron told DW he is for an expanded deal with Tehran. He also said Europe is in charge of saving multilateralism.
Watch video 18:06

Macron: 'The status quo in Europe is bad for everybody'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe needed to reaffirm its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in an effort to preserve stability in the region.

"The Europeans' decision allows us to prevent Iran from immediately restarting its [nuclear] activities and to avoid escalating tensions," he told Deutsche Welle and German public broadcaster ARD. "What's most important is to maintain stability and peace in the Middle East."

Up to Europe to save multilateralism

Europe is now the guarantor of the multilateral order, Macron added, a day after US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the historic Iran nuclear deal.

"We stand today at a historic moment for Europe — Europe is in charge of guaranteeing the multilateral order that we created at the end of World War II and which today is sometimes being shaken," Macron said.

