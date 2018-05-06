 Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal | News | DW | 08.05.2018
News

Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the US will exit the Iran nuclear deal. He has also said that he will impose the "highest level of economic sanctions" on the Iranian regime.

US President Donald Trump (Reuters/J. Ernst)

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran and abandon the 2015 international accord to curb Iran's nuclear program.

Trump's decision will not only ramp up tensions with Iran, but could also further unsettle Washington's ties with its European allies — particularly France, Germany and the UK — who sought to convince the US leader to remain in the deal.

Earlier, US media reported on the president's decision to pull out of the deal.

What Trump said:

  • Announcing his decision on the Iran nuclear deal at the White House, Trump lambasted the deal, calling it "defective at its core."
  • "We cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotting structure of the current agreement," he said.
  • "The United States will no longer make empty threats," he added towards to the end of his address.
  • Trump said the US "will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions" against Iran. He did not specify how long of a grace period the administration will grant for businesses and governments to untangle their operations in Iran to avoid US penalties.
Deal needed 'to prevent Iran getting bomb'

How have world leaders reacted?

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted shortly after Trump's announcement that "France, Germany and the UK regret the US decision" to leave the deal. He said that the remaining parties will work on addressing Iran's "ballistic activity" as well as ensuring stability in the Middle East in "Syria, Yemen and Iraq."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who advocated for scrapping the accord with Iran, praised Trump's decision. Netanyahu said the deal was a "recipe for disaster, a disaster for our region, a disaster for the peace of the world."

What is the Iran nuclear deal? In July 2015, international powers and Iran agreed to a deal that called for lifting crippling international sanctions in exchange for Iran dismantling its nuclear program. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal with Iran was signed by the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, France and the European Union.

Why does Trump object to the deal? The US leader has criticized the deal for not addressing Iran's ballistic missile program, or Tehran's support of Syrian President Bashar Assad. He's also been critical of the deal's expiration dates, including a provision that lifts restrictions on Iran's uranium stockpile and enrichment after 15 years.
What happens if US pulls out of Iran deal?

Where does Europe stand? German, French and British leaders as well as EU leaders in Brussels all back the deal and tried to persuade the US president to remain. They've warned that an exit from the deal would undo years of work that has kept nuclear weapons out of Iran.

What happens next: Iran must now decide whether it will follow the US' lead and withdraw from the accord as well or work with remaining partners to salvage it. European nations will now need to step in in order to hold the agreement together. A US exit will likely hit Iran's economy hard, with the country's currency already at record lows in recent weeks ahead of Trump's announcement.
Iranian political analyst: 'It was the ordinary people who were feeling the bite of the sanctions'

rs/kms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

